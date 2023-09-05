PALISADES ANNOUNCES NEW FOUND INTERCEPTS AT JACKPOT DISCOVERY AT QUEENSWAY PROJECT

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. (TSXV: PALI) ("Palisades" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found"), a significant equity investee of Palisades within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, has announced the results from 30 diamond drill holes that were completed as part of a follow-up drill program designed to test the new Jackpot discovery at New Found's 100%-owned Queensway project in Newfoundland and Labrador.

For further details regarding the Jackpot discovery, including the results of the drill holes and information of a technical nature thereto, highlights, images, and maps, please see New Found's news release dated September 5, 2023, accessible on New Found's website (www.newfoundgold.ca) and under New Found's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Stock Option Cancellations

The Company also announces that it and certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company have, effective today's date, mutually agreed to cancel stock options (the "Cancelled Options") exercisable to acquire an aggregate of 732,812 common shares of the Company. These Cancelled Options were granted on May 21, 2021, with an expiry date of May 21, 2026, and were each exercisable at a price of $10.60 per common share. No consideration was paid for the surrender of the Cancelled Options. Following this cancellation of stock options, the Company has a total of 4,201,000 stock options outstanding.

