PALISADES ANNOUNCES DIRECTOR RESIGNATION

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. (TSXV: PALI) ("Palisades" or the "Company") announces that it has accepted the resignation of William (Bill) Hayden from the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") effective today.

Mr. Hayden joined Palisades in June 2022 and has been a valuable member of the Board – providing valuable guidance, insights and contributions to corporate strategy during his tenure. He leaves the Company to focus on increasing professional commitments.

The Board and the Company's management team would like to thank Bill and wish him continued success with his future endeavours.

About Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.

Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. is a resource investment company focused on junior companies in the resource and mining sector. The Company seeks to acquire equity participation in pre-initial public offering and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high quality projects. The Company focuses on companies that are in need of financial resources to realize their full potential, are undervalued in capital markets, and/or operate in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk. The Company expects to continue to make investments, pursuant to its dual investment strategy, to achieve broad sector exposure with upside in the event of appreciation in mineral commodities prices, while also providing the potential to realize appreciation in net asset values as a result of discoveries by issuers in which the Company holds larger positions. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol "PALI". Palisades holds a diverse portfolio of securities and derivatives, among which it holds a 21.82% interest in New Found Gold Corp. (TSX-V: NFG).

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Collin Kettell"

