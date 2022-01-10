PALETTE SKILLS CEO ARVIND GUPTA RESIGNS

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Due to pressing personal issues, Arvind has informed the Palette Board of Directors that he feels it is best for him and his family if he resigns as CEO of Palette Skills Inc. Palette will be announcing a leadership transition very shortly.

"I am fully supportive of Palette and its mission. I have every confidence that the organization will continue to thrive, and I look forward to hearing about the many successes at Palette in the coming months and years," said Arvind.

Palette Board Chair Sean Speer added "We are highly appreciative of Arvind's vision for Palette. The organization has quadrupled its revenue under his leadership with hundreds of displaced Canadians finding employment in the knowledge economy. We wish him and his family the very best going forward."

Palette Skills

Palette Skills is a national nonprofit funded in part by the Government of Canada. Palette Skills helps organizations access untapped labour markets and create pathways to career growth through demand-driven, industry-led accelerated skilling programs. Job placement is our number one metric.

SOURCE Palette Skills

For further information: Palette Skills Media Relations, 613-898-1919 or [email protected]