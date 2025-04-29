Palapa Tours Returns for 2025 Season with Floating Tiki Bar Cruises Around the Toronto Islands

TORONTO, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Toronto's waterfront is welcoming back one of its most talked-about experiences: Palapa Tours, the city's original Hawaiian-style floating tiki bar, officially launches its 2025 season on May 3rd.

Operating out of HTO Park (319 Queens Quay West), Palapa Tours offers 90-minute cruises around the scenic Toronto Islands aboard two custom-built tiki bar boats. The vessels feature a fully licensed bar, lively music, and unmatched views of the city skyline, delivering a unique waterfront experience for both locals and tourists.

Set sail on one of our Tiki Party Boats for awesome tropical vibes (CNW Group/Palapa Tours Toronto) Take a relaxing tour around the Toronto Islands on a Hawaiian-style Floating Tiki Bar (CNW Group/Palapa Tours Toronto)

Guests can book individual tickets or reserve a private charter for up to 12 people, making the tours a popular option for birthdays, bachelorette parties, team-building events, and summer celebrations.

"Palapa Tours was created to bring a slice of island life to Toronto," said the Palapa Tours team. "We're excited to return with even more ways for guests to enjoy the waterfront, unwind with friends, and create a vibe on the water this summer."

New for the 2025 season, Palapa Tours will host monthly karaoke nights, themed events, and date night sunset cruises as part of its expanded programming. A custom souvenir Palapa glass is included with ticket purchase.

Palapa Tours also offers brand partnership opportunities for beverage and lifestyle companies seeking high-impact, experiential exposure along Toronto's bustling harbourfront.

The season runs seven days a week from May through September, with bookings now open online at torontopalapa.tours .

SOURCE Palapa Tours Toronto

Media Contact: [email protected]