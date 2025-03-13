Palantir and Databricks Announce Strategic Product Partnership to Deliver Secure and Efficient AI to Customers

Partnership combines Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) and Databricks' Data Intelligence Platform to accelerate the production of AI applications and reduce TCO

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Databricks , the Data and AI company, and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), the world's leading provider of enterprise operating systems, today announced a strategic product partnership that combines Palantir's world-class AI operating system and Databricks' leading platform for AI, data warehousing, and data engineering. The partnership will provide an open and scalable data architecture that combines Palantir's powerful Ontology System with Databricks' processing scale and industry-leading data and AI platform. With battle-tested improvements for joint customers in the field, Palantir and Databricks are delivering real-time, AI-powered autonomous workflows to customers through the integration of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform and Palantir AIP . Through the combination of Unity Catalog through Delta Sharing and Palantir's multimodal security system, joint customers will be able to unlock the power of GenAI, machine learning, and data warehousing within a secure, unified and scalable environment.

Customers want to maximize the value of their data by delivering AI-powered business processes without massive costs. This partnership lowers the technical and operational barriers to leveraging GenAI and increases customer value by efficiently deploying autonomous workflows into production. Through joint engineering, customers can consistently govern and secure their entire data estate with a combination of Databricks' Unity Catalog and Palantir's military-grade security so enterprises can build on a trusted foundation while maintaining efficiency and keeping TCO low. The integration of Databricks and Palantir is already serving a range of mission-critical outcomes for customers across both the public and private sectors – including the Department of Defense, the Department of the Treasury, the Department of Health and Human Services, bp, and others.

"Databricks and Palantir customers in the public and private sectors were already looking for ways to integrate the two technologies to optimize performance and eliminate redundant costs," said Rory Patterson, Chairman of the Board of Databricks Federal. Over the past four months, we have been working with joint customers who have been amazed at how our two technologies seamlessly integrate into a unified, open, and scalable data architecture through the combination of Unity Catalog through Delta Sharing with the Palantir system. Combining Palantir's fast delivery of business value with Databricks' leading Data Intelligence Platform will deliver 'the best of both worlds' to our joint customers."

"Operational integration of Palantir and Databricks reduces costs and complexity for our customers while providing a foundation to accelerate their operations into the age of AI," said Ted Mabrey, Palantir's Global Head of Commercial. "Palantir and Databricks are aligned to deliver on our customers' mission-critical objectives, and this partnership has already proven to accelerate those outcomes. The 'best of both worlds' technical approach means the best outcomes for our mutual customers."

"A robust data foundation is key to delivering bp's reset strategy and our long-term competitiveness," said Emeka Emembolu, EVP Technology at bp. "Palantir and Databricks are vital partners for the next phase of our digital transformation. By building on the work we are doing together, we will be empowering teams across bp, maximising value of our data and accelerating AI adoption."

Databricks is the Data and AI company. More than 10,000 organizations worldwide — including Block, Comcast, Condé Nast, Rivian, Shell and over 60% of the Fortune 500 — rely on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to take control of their data and put it to work with AI. Databricks is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe and was founded by the original creators of Lakehouse, Apache Spark™, Delta Lake and MLflow. To learn more, follow Databricks on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com .

