PAL Aviation Services Again Named Top Fixed Base Operator in Canada

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - PAL Aviation Services Halifax is proud to be voted Top Fixed Base Operator (FBO) in Canada by WINGS Magazine's 2020 FBO Survey, an annual program designed to identify the leading FBOs in Canada. PAL Aviation Services St. John's previously won the honour in 2019.

"PAL Aviation Services is honoured to again be recognized for operating the Top FBO in Canada," said Calvin Ash, President of PAL Aviation Services. "Particularly during this challenging year, where our team has had to quickly adapt our services to meet the needs of our customers in a unique aviation environment, it's gratifying to see the exceptional hard work and customer service our team delivers is appreciated."

PAL Aviation Services were also again recognized as the top FBOs in Atlantic Canada with PAL Aviation Services Halifax ranking #1 in 2020 and PAL Aviation Services St. John's securing the #2 spot.

"Our consistency in earning these awards is a direct result of our hard work and continued dedication to customer service," said Lynette Carroll, Director of PAL Aviation Services. "This recognition belongs to the entire PAL Aviation Services team whose tireless efforts have again made us the gold standard for FBOs in Canada."

About PAL Aviation Services:

A proud member of the Exchange Income Corporation family of companies, PAL Aviation Services is one of the largest fixed-base operators in Halifax and St. John's, offering extensive services to commercial, corporate, military, and private aircraft. They also provide refueling and cargo services from their newest location in Wabush. Voted the Top FBO in Canada for 2019 and 2020 by Wings Magazine, PAL Aviation Services has offered exceptional service for over 30 years. From refueling and de-icing services, hangarage, cargo services, and extensive amenities, PAL Aviation Services goes above and beyond to get clients in the air comfortably and on time.

