PAL Airlines Reaches Agreement with The Canadian Airline Dispatchers Association

ST. JOHN'S, NL, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ - PAL Airlines today announced the ratification of its first collective agreement with the Canadian Airline Dispatchers Association (CALDA), representing the company's Transport Canada certified Flight Dispatchers.

"It is a pleasure to confirm today that PAL Airlines has now solidified our initial agreement with CALDA," said Calvin Ash, President of PAL Airlines. "Our team of certified Flight Dispatchers are a critical component of our operations whose daily efforts ensure we can continue providing the essential services our customers depend on. On behalf of PAL Airlines, I would like to thank everyone involved in these negotiations and congratulate them on achieving an agreement that benefits all involved."

"CALDA welcomes the unanimous ratification of our first collective agreement with PAL Airlines," said Russ Williams, CALDA National President. "Throughout these negotiations, CALDA was able to work collaboratively and professionally with management towards an agreement that addresses the needs of the professional Flight Dispatchers at PAL Airlines. We're pleased with the result of our efforts, and with the commitments PAL Airlines has made for the future of these valued workers."

This is the third collective agreement ratified by PAL Airlines and its unions in the last 30 days. The Airline also ratified on two collective agreements with Teamsters Local 855, representing PAL Airlines Customer Service Agents and PAL Airlines Ground, Cargo and Commissary personnel respectively.

About PAL Airlines:

A proud member of the Exchange Income Corporation family of airlines, PAL Airlines is based in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador and serves an extensive network of scheduled and charter destinations across Eastern Canada and Quebec. PAL Airlines has over 40 years experience in the aviation industry with a reputation built on safety, reliability, and exceptional customer service. PAL Airlines was recently awarded our seventh Airline Reliability Award from De Havilland Canada for the Dash 8–100/200/300 Aircraft Program.

For more information, please visit: www.palairlines.ca

