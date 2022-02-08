PAL Airlines Reaches Agreement with Teamsters Union

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Feb. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - PAL Airlines today announced the ratification of two collective agreements with Teamsters Local 855, representing PAL Airlines Customer Service Agents and PAL Airlines Ground, Cargo and Commissary personnel respectively.

"I am pleased to share that we have successfully completed our initial agreements with Teamsters Local 855," said Calvin Ash, President of PAL Airlines. "Our Customer Service Agents, Ground, Cargo and Commissary personnel are vital and valued members of the PAL Airlines team. We would like to thank everyone involved in the bargaining process for their commitment to achieving a negotiated solution that benefits all involved. PAL Airlines will continue to support these important employees as they deliver the safe, high-quality services that travellers have come to expect from our team."

"Teamsters Local 885 welcomes the ratification of these first collective agreements with PAL Airlines," said Rick Gill, President, Teamsters Local 855. "Through an open and cooperative negotiation process with PAL Airlines management, we've been able to secure agreements for PAL Airlines Customer Service Agents and PAL Airlines Ground, Cargo and Commissary personnel that improve wages, enhance working conditions and secure the future for these valued workers at PAL."

About PAL Airlines:

A proud member of the Exchange Income Corporation family of airlines, PAL Airlines is based in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador and serves an extensive network of scheduled and charter destinations across Eastern Canada and Quebec. PAL Airlines has over 40 years experience in the aviation industry with a reputation built on safety, reliability, and exceptional customer service. PAL Airlines was recently awarded our seventh Airline Reliability Award from De Havilland Canada for the Dash 8–100/200/300 Aircraft Program.

For more information, please visit: www.palairlines.ca

