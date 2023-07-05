PAL Airlines Completes Inaugural Flight Under New Commercial Agreement with Air Canada

On July 1, 2023, PAL Airlines completed its initial Air Canada Express flight under a newly completed commercial agreement between the two carriers, operating from St. John's International Airport to Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

ST. JOHN'S, NL, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ - On Saturday, July 1, 2023, PAL Airlines and Air Canada jointly completed the inaugural PAL Airlines operation of an Air Canada Express flight. Operated between St. John's International Airport and Halifax Stanfield International Airport, this inaugural section was the first flight operated under a newly completed commercial agreement achieved between the two carriers to fortify regional service in eastern Canada.

The commercial agreement will see PAL Airlines acquire up to six additional Dash 8-400 aircraft to be progressively introduced into service on behalf of Air Canada for a term of up to five years. This is the most recent in a series of agreements achieved between the two carriers which have built connectivity and enhanced regional travel options in eastern Canada through the addition of PAL Airlines as an Aeroplan partner, the achievement of an interline agreement that allows for seamless customer connections between the two networks, and the sale of certain PAL Airlines flights on aircanada.com.

"We're tremendously excited to be working together with Air Canada to collaboratively develop and strengthen regional travel options across eastern Canada," said Calvin Ash, President of PAL Airlines. "This most recent agreement preserves the existing PAL Airlines commercial network, substantially expands our airline operation, and supports our long-held strategy of building our business by staying attuned to the markets we serve. The inaugural flight that took place this weekend marks the start of an exciting new chapter for PAL Airlines, and a substantial step forward in our commercial relationship with Air Canada."

"PAL Airlines has a reputation as a strong operator and this agreement will allow us to provide added stability to our already extensive regional operations in eastern Canada. Our partnership will be beneficial for local communities as air connections support economic activity and tourism while keeping families and friends connected," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President of Revenue and Network Planning at Air Canada.

About PAL Airlines:

A proud member of the Exchange Income Corporation family of airlines, PAL Airlines is based in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador and serves an extensive network of scheduled and charter destinations across Eastern Canada and Quebec. PAL Airlines has over 40 years experience in the aviation industry with a reputation built on safety, reliability, and exceptional customer service.

For more information, please visit: www.palairlines.ca

SOURCE PAL Airlines

For further information: Media Contact: Joseph Galimberti, Senior Vice President, Public Affairs PAL Group of Companies, (709) 743-7445, [email protected]