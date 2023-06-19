PAL Aerospace to Provide Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Support for the UK Home Office to Address Illegal Migration and Small Boat Crossings

ST. JOHN'S, NL, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - PAL Aerospace today announced the deployment of its Force Multiplier Program to deliver airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) support for the UK Home Office's Small Boats Operation Command. Equipped with advanced imaging and radar systems, the PAL Aerospace Dash 8 aircraft is tasked with surveillance of maritime activity in support of the UK's ongoing fight against illegal migration and small boat crossings of the English Channel. The aircraft will be deployed for an initial period of eighteen months.

PAL Aerospace's missionized Dash 8 aircraft is a vital addition to the UK Home Office's Small Boats Operational Command's fleet, playing a central role in increasing border security while collecting evidence that will help investigators bring people smugglers to justice. The aircraft is equipped with state-of-the-art ISR technology capable of tracking illegal activity on water while also hosting UK Immigration Enforcement Officers on board to assist in the identification of small boat pilots and investigation of the criminal smuggling gangs behind these dangerous operations.

"Through our Force Multiplier Program, PAL Aerospace has the unique capability and capacity to rapidly deliver world-class solutions, operating at the intersection of talent, technology, and reliability," said Jake Trainor, CEO of PAL Group of Companies. "PAL Aerospace is proud to assist the UK Home Office in upholding border security and stopping illegal migration with an outstanding crew of ISR professionals operating as partners in this vital national security effort."

The Force Multiplier Program, a unique service offered by PAL Aerospace, provides users like the UK Home Office immediate access to proven special missions aircraft, sensors, and crew. This combined offering also gives decision makers real-time intelligence via the company's proprietary CarteNav AIMS-C4 common operating picture platform.

"PAL Aerospace's Force Multiplier deployment with the UK Home Office further solidifies the company's reputation as an innovative provider of on-demand ISR expertise," said Carmele Peter, President of Exchange Income Corporation (EIC). "EIC is proud to support this new Force Multiplier mission which, in combination with PAL Aerospace's ongoing operations in Amsterdam on behalf of the Netherlands Coastguard, deepens the company's presence in the European aerospace market and enhances it's credentials as a global leader in special missions solutions."

About PAL Aerospace

A proud member of the Exchange Income Corporation family of companies, PAL Aerospace is a Canadian-owned and operated global aerospace and defence company. With a focus on intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, in-service support solutions, aircraft engineering and modification and crew resource management training. PAL Aerospace is internationally recognized by governments, militaries, and industry for on time/on budget delivery and high reliability rates. PAL Aerospace offers a single point of accountability for its programs and takes pride in being the trusted choice for clients worldwide.

