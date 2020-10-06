PAL Aerospace Formally Opens New Facility in Campbell River, B.C.

CAMPBELL RIVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - PAL Aerospace is proud to formally announce the opening of the company's new hangar facility in Campbell River, British Columbia. Custom built to support the operations of the Fisheries and Oceans Canada's Fisheries Aerial Surveillance and Enforcement (FASE) program, this new hangar facility consists of 12,000 square feet of clear hangar space and an additional 6,000 square feet of finished warehouse and office space.

"PAL Aerospace is excited to be a part of the community in Campbell River and we look forward to serving the FASE program from this location for years to come," said Jake Trainor, CEO of PAL. "We are pleased to contribute to the infrastructure of the Campbell River airport not only through the construction of this hanger but also through the development of an access road and the installation of services and utilities that unlock two additional airside lots now available to the airport authority for future long-term lease."

Construction of the new hangar facility generated significant local economic benefit to Campbell River, requiring approximately 2400-person days of work and the involvement of twelve different trades to complete the project. PAL Aerospace is particularly pleased to have completed construction of the facility on time, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company extends its thanks to everyone involved in the construction for their dedication and attention to detail.

"The new Campbell River base is a great addition to Fisheries and Oceans Canada's enforcement program. It will allow our fishery officers to increase patrols of marine protected areas across Canada, including the S G aan K inghlas-Bowie Seamount, as well as the continued monitoring of the endangered Southern Resident killer whale population," said Patrick Vincent, Acting Director General of Conservation and Protection, Fisheries and Oceans Canada. "We look forward to continuing to work with PAL Aerospace, using their state-of-the-art technology, equipment and facilities to help us protect Canada's marine resources and enforce the Fisheries Act."

As this new PAL Aerospace facility enters operation, Campbell River will see significant ongoing economic benefits associated with increased aviation activity at the airport including additional daily aircraft movements, ongoing fuel purchase and permanent highly skilled, well-paying employment. PAL Aerospace's ongoing support for the FASE program was renewed through a contract award announced by the Government of Canada in March 2019. The company has been providing this critical service to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans under contract since 1990.

About PAL Aerospace:

A proud member of the Exchange Income Corporation family of companies, PAL Aerospace is a Canadian-owned and operated international aerospace and defence company. With a focus on intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, in-service support solutions, and aircraft engineering and modification, PAL Aerospace is recognized by governments and militaries across the globe for on time/on budget delivery and high reliability rates. PAL's record of accomplishment now extends to operations in Canada, the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe, and the Middle East. PAL Aerospace offers a single point of accountability for its programs and takes pride in being the trusted choice for clients worldwide.

