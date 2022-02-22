PAL Aerospace Enters into Contract for Dutch Caribbean Coastguard Program

"PAL Aerospace's ongoing work with the Dutch Caribbean Coastguard is a demonstration of our ability to consistently deliver essential services while at the same time tailoring our offering to meet the ever-evolving operational needs of our clients," said Jake Trainor, CEO of PAL. "This program extends our relationship with a valued customer and supports our tradition of commercializing the innovative technologies and practices we continue to refine here in Canada and abroad."

The maritime patrol aircraft associated with this program will be upgraded with state-of-the-art sensor systems to continue providing industry leading air reconnaissance capacity for the Dutch Caribbean Coastguard. The aircraft's taskings will include maritime surveillance, search and rescue, law enforcement including counter narcotics operations, sovereignty enforcement and customs enforcement and other missions as designated.

This contract also solidifies PAL Aerospace's relationship with consortium bidding partner JetSupport Amsterdam. An independent provider of aircraft maintenance and support based at Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands, JetSupport and PAL Aerospace are also partnered in the delivery of and support for Maritime Patrol Aircraft for the Netherlands Coastguard.

"PAL Aerospace welcomes the award of this contract as an affirmation of PAL Aerospace's proven global expertise in the delivery of the most demanding maritime surveillance programs in the world," said Mr. Trainor. "This contract builds on expertise we continue to develop through our operations in Canada, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates and various international deployments of our Force Multiplier on-demand ISR program. As importantly, this new program will also continue to support our highly skilled workforce at PAL Aerospace's Canadian operations."

About PAL Aerospace:

A proud member of the Exchange Income Corporation family of companies, PAL Aerospace is a Canadian-owned and operated global aerospace and defence company. With a focus on intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, in-service support solutions, aircraft engineering and modification and crew resource management training. PAL Aerospace is internationally recognized by governments, militaries, and industry for on time/on budget delivery and high reliability rates. PAL Aerospace offers a single point of accountability for its programs and takes pride in being the trusted choice for clients worldwide.

