PAL Aerospace Announces Consolidation of Engineering, Design, Certification and Modification Capacity

ST. JOHN'S, Jan. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - PAL Aerospace is pleased to announce the consolidation of its engineering, design, certification and aircraft modification capacity under the PAL Aerospace brand. As part of this consolidation, DECA Aviation will now operate within PAL Aerospace.

"DECA Aviation has through its history built an impressive and well-earned reputation for expertise and reliability in the areas of design, engineering, certification, aircraft modifications, program management, and integrated kit supply provision," said PAL CEO Jake Trainor. "In moving forward with this consolidation of our operations, PAL Aerospace will be enhancing our internal capacity through increased collaboration while at the same time building our value proposition by providing a single point of accountability to our valued customers."

PAL Aerospace remains committed to delivering comprehensive engineering to support a wide variety of valued customers, including single aircraft operators, major airlines, aircraft lessors, government, paramilitary and military forces, completion centres, maintenance repair and overhaul operators and original equipment manufacturers.

DECA Aviation's status as a Transport Canada Design Approval Organization (DAO) will be preserved in the consolidated PAL Aerospace, as will DECA's 4000+ Transport Canada supplemental type certificates. PAL Aerospace will continue to offer customers a full suite of products and services ranging from ready-made kits to turnkey engineering and design solutions.

About PAL Aerospace:

A member of the Exchange Income Corporation family of companies, PAL Aerospace is a Canadian-owned and operated international aerospace and defence company. With a focus on intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, in-service support solutions and aircraft engineering and modification, PAL Aerospace is recognized by governments and militaries for on time/on budget delivery and high reliability rates. PAL's record of accomplishment now extends to operations in Canada, the Americas, the Caribbean, and the Middle East. PAL Aerospace offers a single point of accountability for its programs and takes pride in being the trusted choice for clients worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.palaerospace.com

SOURCE PAL Aerospace

For further information: Media Contact: Joseph Galimberti, 709-753-3521, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.palaerospace.com/

