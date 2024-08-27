PADRA Clinic launches first North American location in Toronto

Dubai's revolutionary aesthetics and hair transplant experience opens in the heart of Canada during Hair Loss Awareness Month

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - PADRA Clinic, Dubai's premier hair transplant and medical aesthetics clinic, arrives in North America with the grand opening in Toronto. Known for its cutting-edge technology and premium experiences, PADRA Clinic is set to redefine the hair, beauty and wellness landscape in Canada.

Located in the vibrant heart of Toronto (33 Bloor St E), PADRA Clinic brings the luxury and sophistication of Dubai's aesthetics scene to Canadian soil. In this opulent environment that mirrors their Emirates clinic, science meets art, providing a unique and transformative experience to Canadians.

With more than 20 years in hair restoration, PADRA Clinic has established itself as a leader through its innovative use of micro-nano technique, which offers minimally invasive and highly effective treatments. These advanced procedures include bespoke hair and skin care solutions tailored to individual needs.

Canadians can now access procedures including hair and beard transplants, Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy, various injectables, rejuvenation and acne scars treatments, all with PADRA's state-of-the-art technology equipment.

The Toronto facilities marks PADRA Clinic's first step into the North American market, with plans to expand to other major cities. This strategic expansion aims to cater to a growing demand for high-quality, innovative aesthetic treatments across the continent. With this new state-of-the-art facilities, PADRA Clinic brings to the city 24 years of successful experience in clinical hair treatments that amount to almost one million procedures across the world.

"We are thrilled to bring the exceptional PADRA Clinic experience to Toronto. Our goal is to offer clients the same level of best-in-class treatments and advanced care that we are known for in Dubai, right here in the heart of Canada," said Khashayar Fakhraei, CEO of PADRA Clinic. "This expansion is a testament to our commitment to making world-class aesthetics accessible to more people, and we look forward to serving the Toronto community."

To celebrate the grand opening in Canada, PADRA Clinic will host a launch event on September 23, 2024 with local media and influencers to experience the best of Dubai in Toronto, and activations that include personalized consultations and light procedures.

About PADRA Clinic

PADRA Clinic is a leading provider of hair restoration and advanced aesthetic services, utilizing cutting-edge Nano-Micro Technique. With a commitment to excellence and a dedication to its clients' well-being, PADRA offers a range of services designed to enhance natural beauty and promote self-confidence. Established in 2000, PADRA has grown to become a trusted name in the aesthetic industry, with locations across the Middle East and now in Toronto, Canada.

SOURCE PADRA Clinic

For more information contact: Mohammad Nasimi, Marketing Director, [email protected]