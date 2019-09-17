Pacton Identifies Specific Exploration Targets on its Properties along the Red Lake Mine Trend

The Red Lake Gold Trend is a 5 km wide band with distinct structural characteristics, hosting multiple gold mines that have produced over 25 million ounces of gold (Figure 2). It is generally accepted that the introduction of gold into the Red Lake area host rocks occurred as a result of two separate regional tectonics events, with the latest event remobilizing and upgrading gold grades in certain areas. The key exploration ingredients for gold concentration appear to be structure and lithology (i.e. rock type). Structure, faults and fractures, allow mineralizing transport into the rocks by liquids or hot gas (plasma). Favourable lithology is essential to allow brittle deformation under structural stress, resulting in the creation of gold accommodation zones.

Pacton's combined magnetic and Lidar data analysis considers the essential structural and lithological requirements mentioned above to generate prospective and actionable field targets. These are illustrated in Figures 2, 3, 4 and 5.

Current Exploration Activities and Upcoming Drill Program:

Access construction, outcrop stripping and drill site preparation is underway in the Carricona-Boyden area of Pacton's main Red Lake property. (Pacton news release August 29, 2019). Additionally, a reconnaissance mapping crew is currently evaluating and prioritizing drill target clusters throughout Pacton's Red Lake properties.

About Pacton Gold

Pacton Gold is a Canadian exploration company with key strategic partners focused on the exploration and development of high grade conglomerate and orogenic gold properties located in the district-scale Pilbara gold rush in Western Australia and the Red Lake District, Ontario.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dale Ginn, P.Geo., Executive Chairman and a director of the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

On Behalf of the Board of Pacton Gold Inc.

R. Dale Ginn

Executive Chairman

This news release may contain or refer to forward-looking information based on current expectations, including, but not limited to the Company achieving success in exploring its properties and the impact on the Company of these events, including the effect on its share price. Forward-looking information is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, as actual results may differ materially from forecasted results. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances. References to other issuers with nearby projects is for information purposes only and there are no assurances the Company will achieve similar results.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Pacton Gold Inc.

For further information: 1-(855)-584-0258 or info@pactongold.com.