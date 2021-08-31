Pack4U Opens Central Fill Pharmacies in British Columbia, Expanding Access to Digital Healthcare

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Pack4U, a digital healthcare company, has opened central fill hubs in Langley and Chilliwack, British Columbia , allowing pharmacies to go digital and improve patient care. The new facilities will immediately increase community pharmacy reach and direct-care options in the province with connected health tools that span the care continuum, including spencer in-home medication dispensers, MyMedTimes mobile medication reminders, and oneMAR® electronic medication administration records.

"Allowing community pharmacists to play a key role in digital health results in high-quality care for people at home at a reduced overall cost," said Pack4U President Rahul Chopra. "Together with provincial thought leaders and clinical pharmacists, we're changing lives by leveraging technology to personalize care. These central fill hubs are the fifth and sixth in the growing North American network."

Pack4U starts by helping people take their medication as prescribed — with easy-to-use digital health tools — then goes beyond adherence to make sure that medications are doing what they should. With access to real-time data, community pharmacists are playing a critical role in improving health outcomes.

People achieve 98% medication adherence with the help of Pack4U's connected care system, featuring adherence monitoring, linking of medications to Bluetooth device readings, and user-friendly telehealth via a two-way camera. Patients maintain their independence, while the timing and complexity of their medications are managed for them. Pack4U's central-fill hubs — such as these newest locations in British Columbia — produce specialty medication packaging at scale, freeing up community pharmacists' time for patient care.

About Pack4U

Pack4U Inc is a digital healthcare company that optimizes prescribed medications. We connect people with community pharmacists to manage drug complexity and maximize health benefits through personalized medication delivery, virtual monitoring, and proactive care. Our fully automated, high-volume central fill pharmacy hubs, proprietary health platform and medication adherence network power a robust, scalable solution to chronic condition management that leads to better patient outcomes and total cost of care reduction.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about market position are forward-looking statements. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "indicates", "hopes", "will", "shall", "should", "could", "may", "future", "potential", or the negatives of these words, and all similar expressions. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. We caution you not to put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

SOURCE Pack4U

For further information: Media Contact: Teresa Pavlin , [email protected], (250) 317-2242