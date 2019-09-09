Pack4U, Catalyst Healthcare and Northwest Telepharmacy Announce Joint Strategy in Response to the Public Inquiry into Long-Term Care

Unleashing the capacity of Ontario Pharmacists to meet the needs of vulnerable patients in Long-Term Care and In-Home through high quality connected care initiatives and expansion of clinical programs

Summary:

Public Inquiry shows need for medication management across spectrum of care

Pharmacists are key to making systemic improvement to patient care management

Connected care platform, technologies & clinical pharmacist support proven in Ontario

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Pack4U announces a joint strategy with Catalyst Healthcare and Northwest Telepharmacy to match Ontario pharmacists with technology, services and clinical support related to medication management.

Discussing what this means for pharmacists across the province, Teresa Pitre, General Manager of Pack4U Ontario, explained that "meeting the needs of vulnerable patients is so important, and this inquiry highlights the opportunity for us to come together to solve."

"The tools, technologies and services to radically transform the way pharmacists care for their patients are all out there…yet pulling it altogether and launching even the most practical of programs can seem daunting."

Whether it's bar-coded medication administration, automated dispensing cabinets for long-term care facilities, connected at-home medication dispensing technology "spencer," or virtual tele pharmacy support…these are just some of the ways that pharmacists can bolster their practices and expand their clinical programs.

The model can be seen first-hand at Pack4U Mississauga's Pharmacy Center of Excellence.

"We built this center to show pharmacists how their practice could look…and to have the rigorous, hands-on experience that's needed to continuously innovate," says Pitre.

This teaching center showcases innovative services for vulnerable patients aging at home, in Retirement Communities, and in Long-Term Care, and features practices and proven concepts from other geographies and sectors, namely Automated Dispensing Cabinets, registered pharmacy technicians working onsite with nurses and doctors, and Telepharmacy for virtual, around the clock clinical pharmacy care.

"We take pride in providing top notch clinical pharmacist care directly to patients and residents in many health care facilities and homes Canada-wide, regardless of where they live", says Northwest Telepharmacy Solutions Director, Kevin McDonald.

Meeting the ever-increasing demands of Canada's aging population will require a concerted effort by pharmacists to offer the highest level of service, and this trio of companies makes it possible.

For more insight, of the Commissioner's Final Report and Recommendations of the Public Inquiry into the Safety and Security of Residents in the Long-Term Care Homes' System can be found at www.longtermcareinquiry.ca.

About Catalyst. Catalyst Healthcare is a pharmacy technology company whose patented connected care platform links pharmacists, patients and care teams to manage drug complexity and medication administration. Catalyst's connected technologies gather, share and correlate data in real-time, allowing pharmacists to better serve their patients and to play a key role in population health.

About Northwest. Northwest Telepharmacy's team of 110 pharmacists provide remote patient assessment and monitoring. Clinical experts in many pharmacologic areas including geriatrics, Northwest's clinicians are specially trained in the use of technology to minimize adverse drug effects, and to identify and reduce, taper or discontinue unnecessary, ineffective, and inappropriate medications.

About Pack4U. Pack4U improves health outcomes and lowers the total cost of care through autonomous connected in-home solutions that better integrate patients into the healthcare eco-system from the comfort of their own home. Pack4U combines world class technology and a proprietary pharmacy partner network to unleash the capacity of pharmacists to deliver highly personalized care to patients at home.

