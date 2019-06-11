Pacific Coastal Airlines Raises Record Amount for B.C. Charities

RICHMOND, BC, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Some lucky B.C. charities will benefit from the record amount of money raised at Pacific Coastal Airlines' 27th Annual Memorial Charity Golf Tournament.

This year's event, which was held at Mayfair Lakes Golf and Country Club in Richmond, B.C., attracted a large number of sponsors and golfers from across B.C., Canada, and the United States. Together, they helped to raise more than $70,000.00, which will be distributed to a number of B.C. based charities, including the Source Club of Powell River, Native Education College (NEC) in Vancouver, and the Burnaby Firefighters Charitable Society.

Since its inception in 1992, the Annual tournament has raised well over $500,000.00 for local charities. Pacific Coastal employees contribute their time and energy to make the golf tournament a success, and this year was no exception.

"It is definitely an employee driven event", says Pacific Coastal Airlines Director of Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Kevin Boothroyd. "As a B.C. owned and operated airline, supporting local communities has always been part of our corporate culture and it is wonderful to see our employees embrace that value through their ongoing commitment to this and the many other community causes they support each year."

Major sponsors of Pacific Coastal Airlines' 27th Annual Memorial Charity Golf Tournament were:

Title Sponsor - Canadian Western Bank

- Canadian Western Bank Presenting Sponsor - Intelisys

Intelisys Dinner Sponsors - Western Propeller, Worthington Aviation

- Western Propeller, Worthington Aviation Lunch Sponsors - Airmark Components, Thomas Aviation Services, Saab, AvMax

Airmark Components, Thomas Aviation Services, Saab, AvMax Chipping Contest - Beavis Wealth Management

- Beavis Wealth Management Putting Contest - Desser

- Desser Pasco Ritaville - Aviation Inventory Resources

Aviation Inventory Resources Cart Sponsor - Burnaby Firefighters Charitable Society

About Pacific Coastal Airlines

A privately owned British Columbia based regional airline operating from Vancouver International Airport's South Terminal (YVR), Pacific Coastal is the sixth-largest airline operating at YVR, based on outbound seats, and third largest in takeoffs and landings. It flies to 16 airports and with its affiliate airline Wilderness Seaplanes located in Port Hardy on north Vancouver Island, connects to more than 50 additional destinations in the province from as far east as Cranbrook in the Rocky Mountains, as far north as Prince George or Masset on the legendary island of Haida Gwaii, and as far west as Tofino. Its network encompasses major ski destinations, a multitude of fishing lodges, outdoor and wildlife adventure tours, and authentic First Nations cultural experiences. Pacific Coastal also operates WestJet Link, which provides service from its base in Calgary to Cranbrook, Prince George, Lethbridge, Lloydminster, and Medicine Hat.

SOURCE Pacific Coastal Airlines

For further information: Pacific Coastal Airlines Contact: Kevin Boothroyd, Director Business Development and Corporate Communications, (M) 604.833.6265, E-mail: kevin.boothroyd@pacificcoastal.com

