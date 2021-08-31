Pacific Canbriam Energy Limited Awarded Acclaimed Sustainability Certification

"Achieving EO100™ Standard Certification is a milestone accomplishment for Pacific Canbriam and sets the bar for regular measurement, benchmarking and continuous improvement. We could not have accomplished certification without the commitment, teamwork and collaboration of every Pacific Canbriam employee," said Paul Myers, President of Pacific Canbriam Energy Limited. "The certification also marks the beginning of a new, more transparent era of natural gas development in Canada where we show the world that resources are, and will continue to be developed to the highest standards of environmental and social responsibility. Producers like Pacific Canbriam are leading the way to more sustainable energy development and continued reduction in global greenhouse gas emissions."

Pacific Canbriam was awarded the EO100™ Standard Certification after it demonstrated excellence and met performance targets in five areas: corporate governance and ethics; social impacts, human rights and community engagement; Indigenous Peoples' rights; occupational health & safety and fair labour standards; and environmental impacts, biodiversity and climate change. The assessment team conducted a comprehensive and independent assurance process by inspecting operations, conducting interviews with workers and contractors, as well as meeting local Indigenous leaders in order to verify Pacific Canbriam's performance.

This status was awarded based on rigorous assessments that proved the company met the requirements for certification. These include Performance Targets of the EO100™ Standard for Responsible Energy Development (2017) and the EO100™ Standard Addendum for Shale Oil and Gas Operations (2015).

"Pacific Canbriam is helping to lead the way in their industry by not only meeting the stringent requirements of the EO100™ Standard, but also going above and beyond in many areas including human rights, inclusive engagement, good faith consultation and land rights," said Soledad Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Equitable Origin.

Equitable Origin, the non-profit organization behind the EO100™ Standard, developed the world's first stakeholder-based standards system for the responsible development of energy and natural resources. The EO100™ Standard was developed according to the requirements of the ISEAL Alliance, an association of global sustainability standards.

About Pacific Canbriam Energy Limited

Pacific Canbriam Energy Limited is a private exploration and production company with a focus on liquids-rich natural gas development. Its principal producing properties and acreage positions are in the Altares and Kobes Montney regions of northeast British Columbia. Pacific Canbriam is an industry leader in water management and recycling, and unique in the ownership of all infrastructure. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta with an office in Fort St. John, British Columbia.

About Pacific Oil & Gas Limited (PO&G)

Pacific Oil & Gas is an independent energy resources development company focused on helping meet the increasing energy requirements of growing Asian economies. It invests, develops, builds, owns, and operates innovative projects throughout the energy supply chain, while maintaining constant attention to its role as a responsible corporate citizen.

In Canada, PO&G has an integrated natural gas export business through Pacific Canbriam Energy and Woodfibre LNG. Once built, Woodfibre LNG will be the world's cleanest LNG export facility, using renewable hydro electricity to power the plant. Woodfibre LNG will utilize natural gas from Pacific Canbriam, a private exploration and production company headquartered in Calgary with field operations in the prolific Montney Play in northern British Columbia.

PO&G's Asian upstream activities are concentrated on exploration, development and production of oil and gas on and around the island of Sumatra, Indonesia. Its midstream and downstream operations include the development of LNG receiving terminals and large-scale Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) power plants in China.

About Equitable Origin

Equitable Origin is a non-profit organization that created the first market-based mechanism to recognize and reward responsible energy producers and to empower energy purchasers through independent, site-level certification. The EO100™ Standard for Responsible Energy Development is grounded in a set of comprehensive, globally applicable ESG performance targets developed with extensive stakeholder input. The EO100™ Standard includes five core principles: corporate governance and ethics; social impacts, human rights and community engagement; Indigenous Peoples' rights; occupational health & safety and fair labour standards; and environmental impacts, biodiversity and climate change. Certification against the EO100™ Standard promotes best practices and drives improvements in ESG performance while enabling a market for differentiated energy production.

SOURCE Pacific Canbriam Energy Limited

For further information: Media Contact: Rebecca Scott, Director, Communications, Pacific Canbriam Energy Limited, [email protected]