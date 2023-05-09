Pacific Blue Cross Launches New Personal Health Insurance Plan in Partnership with BC Women's Health Foundation

The new and improved Personal Health Insurance plan will make Pacific Blue Cross the first and only provider in Canada to offer family planning benefits in an individual health and dental plan

BURNABY, BC, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Pacific Blue Cross announced an enhanced Personal Health Insurance Health and Dental plan today that will include family planning benefits, incorporating fertility drugs, fertility treatments and adoption. The changes to the Personal Health Insurance plan make Pacific Blue Cross the only provider in Canada to offer family planning benefits within an individual health and dental plan.

BC Women's Health Foundation logo (CNW Group/Pacific Blue Cross)

The Personal Health Insurance plan has been developed in partnership with BC Women's Health Foundation (BCWHF). BCWHF supported the development of this plan from iteration to launch, providing valuable insights to women's health throughout the process and helped Pacific Blue Cross design benefits that promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I). Together, Pacific Blue Cross and BCWHF are working to ensure that all women have equitable access to the highest quality healthcare when, where and how they need it.

"Family planning is a deeply personal and challenging topic for many British Columbians. At Pacific Blue Cross, we want to ensure future generations have access to the necessary support if and when they need it by helping them to start planning now. We are proud to launch the enhanced Personal Health Insurance plan for families in our markets," said Sarah Hoffman, President and CEO of Pacific Blue Cross. "We are committed to delivering products that promote health equity and are proud to be partnering with BC Women's Health Foundation to drive this work forward."

For British Columbians who do not have coverage under an employee-sponsored group plan and are planning for a family in the future, the new Personal Health Insurance plan can help cover out-of-pocket costs not included in their government health plan. Roughly one in six couples in Canada experience infertility, a number that the Public Health Agency of Canada says has doubled since the 1980s. Meanwhile, the average cost in Canada for one round of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments is between $10,000 and $20,000.

"You can't discuss women's healthcare without talking about equity," says Cally Wesson, President and CEO of BC Women's Health Foundation. "The new Pacific Blue Cross Personal Health Insurance plan centralizes equity at its core. Supporting Canadians throughout their family planning journey is an innovative approach that will make a huge difference in people's lives."

The new Personal Health Insurance plan from Pacific Blue Cross is designed to provide well-rounded support for British Columbians in their future family planning, with coverage for the everyday and the extraordinary. In addition to health and dental, the plan offers one of one of the most comprehensive coverage options for prescription drugs and mental health support. New and expecting parents also get access to additional physiotherapy and psychology services with the Pacific Blue Cross "New Parent Boost," and all levels of the plan include travel and life insurance. The revamped Personal Health Insurance plan was designed with a flexible and tailored approach, with different coverage levels to ensure it grows with you through each phase of life.

About Pacific Blue Cross

Pacific Blue Cross is a Health Benefits Society and British Columbia's number one health benefits provider. Based in Burnaby, BC, and in partnership with CUPE 1816, the union representing roughly three-quarters of their local workforce, the not-for-profit organization provides health, dental, life, disability and travel coverage for 1 in 3 British Columbians through group benefits and individual plans. As part of its mission to improve health and wellbeing for British Columbians, Pacific Blue Cross proactively supports charitable organizations across the province working to improve health outcomes.

About BC Women's Health Foundation

BC Women's Health Foundation is dedicated to advancing the full spectrum of women's health in BC so that all women, across all life stages, have equitable access to the highest quality healthcare when, where and how they need it. To find out more about our bold and dynamic vision of healthy women everywhere, capable of anything, visit bcwomensfoundation.org.

