Pacific Arc Resources Announces Termination of Proposed Reverse Takeover with RocketFrac Cleantech

VANCOUVER, BC, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - PACIFIC ARC RESOURCES LTD. (NEX: PAV.H) ("Pacific Arc" or the "Company") announces that, further to Pacific Arc's press releases of March 23, 2022, the Company and RocketFrac Cleantech have mutually agreed to terminate the proposed reverse takeover in accordance with the terms of the LOI dated March 16, 2022. The Company is currently evaluating alternative opportunities.

On behalf of the board of Directors for Pacific Arc Resources Ltd.

John MacPhail, President, CEO and Director

For further information: John MacPhail, President, CEO & Director, Phone: +34 677 38 41 68