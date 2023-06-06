Pacific Arc Announces Private Placement Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Pacific Arc Resources Ltd. (NEX: PAV.H) ("Pacific Arc "or the "Company") announces that intends to raise up to $50,000.00 via a non brokered private placement of 333,333 shares at a price of $0.15 per share. Proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes.

The closing of the offering is expected to close on or before June 9th and is subject to receipt of all regulatory approvals including the TSX Venture Exchange. No fees or commissions are payable.

SOURCE Pacific Arc Resources Ltd.

For further information: John MacPhail, President, CEO & Director, Phone: +34 677 38 41 68