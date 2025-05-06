PaceZero Capital Partners provides Findd with a US$3 million Credit Facility to Support Expansion

TORONTO, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - PaceZero Capital Partners announced today that it has extended a US$3 million credit facility to Findd. The funding will support Findd's expansion efforts, including growing its sales team and enhancing platform capabilities.

"Findd's purpose-built workforce management platform is transforming frontline industries by expanding access to meaningful and equitable employment for tens of thousands of employees," said Jordan Peckham, Founder and CEO of PaceZero. "We are looking forward to supporting Dan, Tom, Ryan, and the team as they continue to execute on their mission and scale their business."

Founded in 2016 in Lehi, Utah, Findd is a workforce management platform built fundamentally different — designed from day one for the realities of field teams and frontline workers. Unlike legacy systems built for static, office-based environments, where the worker has to seek out the technology, Findd was created to eliminate the friction field organizations face in tracking time, ensuring compliance, and managing mobile, dispersed teams.

"I knew we had a good fit with PaceZero from our first call. They understood our business model, they have a passion for our mission, and they were easy to do business with," said Dan White, CEO of Findd. "We have the best product in the market, with more capability than people normally think, given the way we have carefully grown our company to date. Quite simply, now it's time to grow. Our funding from PaceZero will help us do that, while staying true to our conservative culture."

Delivered as a cloud-based SaaS solution, Findd includes biometric time tracking, advanced scheduling, recruiting, onboarding, workforce compliance, labor optimization tools, and advanced AI-based field communications. This frictionless, mobile-first approach ensures that essential workers can succeed and stay safe — no matter where the job takes them.

About PaceZero Capital Partners

PaceZero Capital Partners is an independent sustainability-focused private debt firm, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. PaceZero executes credit investments in established, high-growth companies developing innovative technologies that drive improved social and environmental outcomes.

About Findd

Findd is a workforce management software company serving industries with large, distributed frontline workforces. Its platform enables frontline employees to track time and manage shifts, while providing employers with biometric-driven tools to improve compliance, gain deeper talent insights, and build high-performing teams.

