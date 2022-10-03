PACE Technical and Vertex Solutions announce new joint MSP venture

Top Ontario managed service providers create new "Super MSP"

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Managed service providers (MSPs) PACE Technical and Vertex Solutions Corporation announced today that they have joined their information technology companies together to create a new MSP venture with the official name "PACE Technical". This new joint venture of two of Ontario's leading IT providers will create a larger, more robust team of industry experts who specialize in helping companies manage their IT needs and mitigate their cybersecurity risks.

"We believe that a person's experience with technology directly influences their creativity, productivity, and efficiency," explains Shael Risman, CEO and owner of PACE Technical. "We want to disrupt and reinvent the client experience with technology and in doing so, become the go-to managed service provider for all small to medium-sized businesses and professional service firms in Ontario."

PACE Technical is well known in the industry for delivering client-centric IT hosting, cloud services, and security solutions and has been recognized consistently on MSPMentor 501, Canada's Profit 500, and CRN's Pioneer 250. Vertex Solutions has repeatedly been voted an MSP 501 company and has been recognized for its work delivering robust IT services to law firms over the past decade. While the new joint venture will retain the PACE Technical name, Vertex Solutions will continue as "Vertex Legal, a PACE Technical Company".

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) account for almost half of Canada's GDP, and their technology needs are increasingly serviced by MSPs. With intensified compliance regulations and costly cybersecurity risks, businesses are increasing their spend on technology, and IT providers need to invest in the proper talent and infrastructure to support their clients. By joining forces, the new PACE Technical can do this for customers at an expediated rate.

Beyond the improved benefits for clients, the companies are thrilled about the advantages the joint venture will bring to their staff. Both companies have become known for their employee centric cultures; PACE Technical is a seven-time-winner of "The Best Workplaces In Canada" by Great Place to Work® and Vertex has been named one of the Top 50 Best Managed IT Companies in Canada for five years running. The new venture will continue to place great importance on being a top destination for technology professionals to come to grow and thrive.

"With a 50–60-person managed services company, and the combination of our skill sets and resources, we will be able to offer better coverage and better infrastructure to all our clients without sacrificing the client experience or causing employees to burn-out," says Tyler Sanders, owner and CEO of Vertex Solutions. "Our employees will have access to more training and learning, expanded benefits, increased knowledge and additional support – a key reason we chose to join forces."

This focus on doing right by their clients and staff is an attitude that is respected in the MSP industry and sets this new company and their philosophy apart. Rob Rae, Channel Chief of Datto Inc. and widely recognized as one of the most influential players in the MSP industry, says of the joint venture: "I cannot imagine a better fit than these two companies when it comes to innovation and enhanced customer experience. Both Vertex Solutions and PACE Technical are well established and respected brands in the MSP world and I for one cannot wait to see them light this up!"

"This new combined team of experts will have more experience and more resources to make the investments that every client needs, specifically around cloud, security, and compliance," says Gary Pica, a pioneer in the managed services field and TruMethods founder and president. "Customers need more from their MSPs, and this new joint venture puts PACE Technical in a position to be able to deliver on that. If I am a PACE Technical or a Vertex Solutions customer today, I feel really good about my relationship moving forward."

PACE Technical is an IT and technology company providing enterprise managed services to small and medium sized businesses in Canada. The ISO 9001: 2015 certified company provides IT hosting, cloud services, and security to customers across the legal, manufacturing, construction, non-profit, finance, and accounting industries.

Vertex Solutions is a leading IT managed services and cloud provider that has been specializing in delivering IT solutions to law firms since 2008. Through its innovative, secure, and reliable systems and its proactive approach to embracing technology, Vertex delivers IT solutions and services to enable clients to be better at what they do.

