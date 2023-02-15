P3 Veterinary Partners Announces An Exciting New Emergency and Referral Hospital Coming to Atlantic Canada

A state-of-the-art facility emphasizing 24-hour care and specialty services alongside a deep commitment to the professional development of veterinary health care professionals in Atlantic Canada.

OAKVILLE, ON, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - P3 Veterinary Partners announces the founding of a state-of-the-art veterinary emergency and referral Hospital in Halifax, Nova Scotia. This dynamic Hospital will be located in the Bayers Lake area of Halifax and is scheduled to open in September 2023.

Founded in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, P3 Veterinary Partners has developed from its start in 2015 to include 55 veterinary practices from coast to coast. P3 has been Great Place to Work certified annually since 2016 and has been named by Deloitte to be one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. As P3 Veterinary Partners welcomes more teams and practices into its hospital network across Canada, the company's founders and team members stay focused on their founding P's: Pets, People, and Practice.

The new Hospital on Hobsons Lake Drive is a 15,000+ square foot centre of excellence with nine exam rooms, three surgical suites, and advanced imaging capabilities, including CT and MRI. Additional features include a dedicated ICU, collaborative meeting spaces, and a continuing education lab to promote local education for Veterinarians and Veterinary Technicians. This dynamic facility will emphasize a solid commitment to patient care and the professional development of veterinary health care professionals within Atlantic Canada.

"All of us at P3 are thrilled to bring emergency and referral veterinary medicine to the HRM. The team of Dr. Gisela Cucchetti (Head of Emergency Medicine), Holly MacNeil (Hospital Manager), and Miranda Comeau (RVT Manager) have been driving the planning and design phase and will be leading the practice team forward as we look toward opening our doors to Halifax and the broader community later this year" says Bruce Campbell P3's co-founder and CEO.

Once construction is complete, this modern emergency and referral hospital will be a partner to community practices, working together towards the common goal of caring for pets and the people who love them. While the Hospital team has already started coming together, we continue to recruit dedicated, hard-working, team-oriented, and fun-loving people. If that describes you, please contact Dr. Gisela Cucchetti at [email protected].

P3 is a Canadian veterinary practice group whose mission is to empower veterinary teams to live their passion and focus on unparalleled care for pets and the people who love them. Through its group of hospitals, P3 strives to be the best place to work in veterinary health care. For more information, please visit www.p3vetpartners.ca.

For further information: Media Contact: John Williamson, DVM, Business Development - Emergency & Referral, [email protected]