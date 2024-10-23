P2P Group Unveils AI Breakthroughs Including Semiconductor System on a Chip Spatial Intelligence.

(CSE: PPB / FSE: 3QG)

Initial phase successful, with heart rate, breathing, and location recorded.

Monetising phase is underway, targeting 80-90% gross margins for the Company and eliminating specialist hardware costs to customers by focusing on harnessing wifi mesh-network topology (with positive early results and IP developed).

Enables deployment anywhere for a broad range of monitoring use cases, enabling the transformation of entire markets with customers already registered on the Company's waitlist.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - (CSE: PPB) (FSE: 3QG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce significant AI advancements in its standard Wi-Fi signal capabilities for consumer and military applications. The advancements include new capabilities for both the Company's "SafeWave" technology, which supports seamless integration for consumer use and its military-focused "StealthWave" product, which addresses increased interest from the Defence, Emergency Services and Industrial sectors by allowing triangulation from wifi-mesh router or Micro-Chip semiconductor-based solutions.

'SafeWave' has already garnered interest in aged care and retail, with its cost-effective, easy-to-deploy platform eliminating the need for specialised hardware. Meanwhile, "StealthWave" is advancing toward commercialisation, solving critical challenges in field operations that current technologies can't address. This multi-functional capability positions "StealthWave" as the ultimate tool for large-scale tactical deployments."

First Milestone Achieved

The Company's self-calibrating Wi-Fi sensing technology has successfully recorded heart rate, breathing, and location using existing Wi-Fi signals from a single device. The results demonstrated encouraging accuracy in comparison to specialist heart rate and breathing monitoring devices. This breakthrough in spatial intelligence and monitoring showcases the potential for wide adoption across various sectors. Click here to view demo video .

Monetizing Phase Underway

The second development phase is showing breakthrough success in triangulating signals from multiple routers to enhance tracking accuracy. By utilising Wi-Fi mesh networks, P2P Group replaces traditional hardware sensors like cameras and specialised devices, enabling applications in home, industrial, military, and policing environments. The more signal points in the network, the greater the intelligence and value without added complexity.

P2P Group's unique approach optimises high-definition tracking through mesh network installations, with the technology embedded into semiconductors. This "triangulation of routers" combines a proprietary self-calibration algorithm, AI/ML capabilities, and advanced network topology to deliver a highly scalable, integrated solution.

Protecting Intellectual Property

The Company is exploring multiple patents to safeguard its innovations in self-calibrating algorithms, mesh network topology, and AI/ML techniques. The IP strategy emphasises software advancements for seamless integration with existing Wi-Fi systems or semiconductors, aiming to cut computing costs and speed up data processing.

Strategic Vision and Market Opportunity

P2P Group's strategy revolves around a developer-driven ecosystem with flexible APIs, facilitating the rapid adoption of AI-enhanced location tracking. The usage-based pricing model targets 80-90% gross margins due to the scalability of cloud and Semiconductor System on a Chip solutions.

"Our AI breakthroughs are redefining Wi-Fi signal capabilities and transforming entire markets," said Ed Clarke, CEO of P2P Group. "We're ahead of schedule, which is great news for customers on our product waitlist and for our military sector go-to-market plans."

Private Placement for Commercialisation

The Company is now seeking to raise total gross proceeds of up to CDN$400,000, consisting of up to 5,714,285 units (each, a "Unit") at an issue price of CDN$0.07 per Unit through a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering").

Each Unit includes one common share of the Company ("Share") and one-half-of-one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with the Warrant exercisable at a price of CDN$0.14 for a period of 24 months. If the volume-weighted average trading price of the Shares on the CSE Exchange exceeds CDN$0.20 for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the Warrant exercise period, requiring holders to act within 10 business days. The Shares will be subject to a 4-month hold period in all selling jurisdictions, starting from the Closing Date. Net proceeds from the offering will be used for working capital purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay a finder's fee, in cash, to registered persons in an amount equal to 7% of the gross proceeds raised from persons introduced by the finder.

About P2P Group

P2P Group is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.p2p-group.com .

For investor inquiries: Ed Clarke, CEO, P2P Group Ltd., Email: [email protected], Phone: (+1) 604 339-0339