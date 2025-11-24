P2P GROUP ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF WARRANTS FOR PROCEEDS OF $432,499

(CSE: PPB / OTC: PPBGF / FSE: 3QG)

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - P2P Group Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE: PPB) (OTC: PPBGF) (FSE: 3QG) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated November 3, 2025, the Company received total proceeds of $432,499 from the exercise of 3,089,282 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"). The Warrants were issued in connection with the Company's private placement which closed in November 2024, with each warrant exercised into one common share at a price of $0.14.

The proceeds from the exercise of the Warrants will be used to expand the engineering team and for general working capital purposes.

Inturai Ventures is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.inturai.com .

