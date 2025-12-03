(CSE: URAI / OTC: PPBGF / FSE: 3QG)

Highlights

Company website for all investor and customer communications is now www.inturai.com

Multiple commercial milestones are in advanced stages.

Product suite upgraded and preparing for public release across multiple sectors

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - P2P Group Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE: URAI) (OTC: PPBGF) (FSE: 3QG) is pleased to confirm that the new www.inturai.com website is now live and serves as the company's official website for all customer, investor and partner information.

INTURAI LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE AND CORPORATE UPDATE (CNW Group/P2P Group Limited)

This follows the successful corporate rebrand from P2P Group and signals a new phase of commercial acceleration. The company has made significant progress across both product and sales functions, with multiple milestones now at advanced stages and preparing for completion. These include critical platform enhancements across our developer tools, tactical spatial intelligence modules and enterprise integrations.

The product suite has advanced materially, with performance upgrades, expanded sector applications and streamlined integration options now in place. Discussions across healthcare, defence and industrial channels continue to progress, and Inturai is well positioned to capitalise on the current momentum.

About Inturai Ventures

Inturai Ventures is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.inturai.com .

This document contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE P2P Group Limited

For investor inquiries: Ed Clarke, CEO, Inturai Ventures Corp., Email: [email protected], Phone: (+1) 604 339-0339