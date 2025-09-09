P2P Group Invited to Exclusive U.S. Military Innovation Initiative

(CSE: PPB / OTC: PPBGF / FSE: 3QG)

[email protected]

Highlights

Less than a dozen global technology companies were hand-selected to demonstrate breakthrough, battle-ready drone technologies, validating P2P Group's position as a unique, breakthrough Defence technology.

Invitees expected to attend this week's rural California event include senior dignitaries, U.S. Defence unit Secretaries and Senior Commanders from Special Operations, Joint Special Operations and other Combat Force Commanders.

event include senior dignitaries, U.S. Defence unit Secretaries and Senior Commanders from Special Operations, Joint Special Operations and other Combat Force Commanders. Invitation-only, unpaid strategic initiative focused on accelerating procurement of breakthrough drone technologies with fast-track procurement channels organised and the transfer of demo sets to operators.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - P2P Group Limited (CSE: PPB) (OTC: PPBGF) (FSE: 3QG) is pleased to announce its invitation to an exclusive event being held on Thursday 11th September at a private ranch in California, hosted for a select group of fewer than twelve companies worldwide identified as leading innovators in breakthrough "battle-ready" capabilities.

The initiative will include senior dignitaries, U.S. Defence unit Secretaries and Senior Commanders from Special Operations, Joint Special Operations and other Combat Force Commanders.

This invitation-only, non-commercial event is not paid for by participants and is reserved solely for companies demonstrating advanced capabilities, selected to attend by the initiative's organiser. It provides P2P with a unique opportunity to showcase its technologies directly to U.S. military leaders and decision-makers.

The organisers' stated aim is to fast-track the procurement of breakthrough technologies into military use. For P2P, this opens new pathways to collaborate with drone manufacturers, Defence technology partners and end-user customers seeking operational advantages.

This recognition further positions P2P at the intersection of innovation and defence readiness, validating the company's leadership in advanced spatial intelligence and operational sensing solutions.

About P2P Group

P2P Group is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.p2p-group.com .

This document contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterised by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE P2P Group Limited

For investor inquiries: Ed Clarke, CEO, P2P Group Ltd., Email: [email protected], Phone: (+1) 604 339-0339