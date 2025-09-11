(CSE: PPB / OTC: PPBGF / FSE: 3QG)

[email protected]

Highlights

Release of the US Military Presentation , detailing strategic applications of StealthWave technology attached.

, detailing strategic applications of StealthWave technology attached. Launch of StealthWave HumanRadar , a next-generation human detection module for defence and security.

, a next-generation human detection module for defence and security. Extends operational intelligence to denied or obscured spaces through discreet radio-frequency sensing.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - P2P Group Limited (CSE: PPB) (OTC: PPBGF) (FSE: 3QG) today announced two major steps in advancing its defence and security offering. The Company has released its US Military Presentation for today's event, attached here, which showcases the capabilities of StealthWave and its role in redefining tactical spatial intelligence for government, military and law enforcement organisations.

View PDF P2P Group Expands Defence Portfolio with US Military Presentation and HumanRadar Launch (CNW Group/P2P Group Limited)

Alongside this, P2P is launching StealthWave HumanRadar, a new product line designed to detect and track human presence where conventional vision and thermal systems fail. By analysing disruptions in radio frequency signals caused by human tissue, HumanRadar can identify and monitor individuals through walls, debris, smoke or darkness—without reliance on cameras, wearables or visible signatures.

Compact and flexible, HumanRadar can be mounted on operators, drones or K9 units, giving defence personnel enhanced situational awareness in complex or obstructed environments. It provides a silent, non-intrusive layer of human detection, directly supporting mission safety and operational success.

These developments reinforce P2P Group's commitment to equipping defence and security forces with cutting-edge intelligence solutions that extend human capability and safeguard lives.

About P2P Group

P2P Group is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.p2p-group.com .

This document contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterised by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE P2P Group Limited

For investor inquiries: Ed Clarke, CEO, P2P Group Ltd., Email: [email protected], Phone: (+1) 604 339-0339