P2P Group Announces Leading Investment Group Underwriting

Key Highlights

Company to accelerate 3.17M warrants at CAD$0.14 following VWAP milestone trigger.

Leading Hong Kong-based high conviction investment group with Defence and Cybersecurity investments, Myer Walker Group has approached the Company to informally underwrite and advise on the 15.5 warrants acceleration program and the company's next phase of growth and imminent name change.

Total acceleration includes 12.3m warrants at CAD$ 0.18, pending market conditions. If all Warrant exercises are accelerated, the Company will be well-funded for long-term growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - P2P Group Ltd. ("P2P" or the "Company") (CSE: PPB) (OTC: PPBGF) (FSE: 3QG) is pleased to announce that the Company is electing to accelerate the expiry of outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued on November 20, 2024 (the "November 2024 Warrants"), pursuant to the Company's non-brokered private placement (the "Offering").

In parallel to this acceleration, Myer Walker, a global high-conviction investment company founded by the experienced and highly successful Ed Myer and Angus Walker, has approached the Company and agreed to informally underwrite the warrant exercise and advise the Company through the next phases of growth and warrant accelerations, along with enhancing the Company's market presence and communications imminent name change. These exercises include:

3,172,079 warrants at CAD$0.14

Subject to acceleration if the VWAP exceeds CAD$0.20 for 10 consecutive trading days. 12,386,418 warrants at CAD$0.18

Subject to acceleration if the VWAP exceeds CAD$0.25 for 10 consecutive trading days.

The warrants referenced above were originally issued in private placements to strategic groups, friends, family, and long-term supporters of the Company. Those who do not wish to exercise their warrants may contact the Company to facilitate.

About Myer Walker HK Ltd.

Myer Walker is an active investment company based in Hong Kong founded by Ed Myer and Angus Walker. It invests on behalf of its principals and family office network in public and private companies, primarily across global high growth technology and critical industries. Its portfolio includes founding positions in cybersecurity, defence, blockchain, biotech, and other sectors, with a strong emphasis on near-term commercialisation and monetisation.

Pursuant to the terms of the November 2024 Warrants, the Company may accelerate the expiry of the Warrants if the 10-day volume weighted average price of the common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") is above $0.20 (the "Acceleration Trigger"), to the date which is 10 business days following the dissemination of a news release announcing the Acceleration Trigger.

On October 28, 2025, the 10-day volume weighted average price of the Common Shares on the CSE was in excess of $0.20 per Common Share. The Company hereby provides notice that the Company is exercising its right to accelerate the expiry of the outstanding Warrants to 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver Time) on November 17, 2025 (the "Accelerated Expiry Date"). Any Warrants remaining unexercised after the Accelerated Expiry Date will expire and be of no force and effect.

Holders may exercise the Warrants before 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on November 17, 2025 by: (i) duly completing the Warrant exercise form attached as Exhibit A to the Warrant certificate and delivering same to the Company at P2P Group Ltd., Suite 650 – 1231 Pacific Blvd., Vancouver, BC V6Z 0E2 (Attention: Simon Tso) and (ii) delivering a certified cheque or money order in Canadian funds to or to the order of the Company in an amount equal to the purchase price for the Common Shares subscribed for under the Warrant certificate.

The proceeds will be used for working capital purposes.

The Company advises that with this current Warrant acceleration, as of October 29, 2025, there are 3,172,079 Warrants outstanding. Accordingly, if all the November 2024 Warrants are exercised, gross proceeds to the Company will total approximately CAD$444,091. There is no assurance that all of the November 2024 Warrants will be exercised.

Myer Walker will be paid up to $108,000 USD with an option to be engaged for an additional period if all warrants are accelerated within ninety (90) days.

About P2P Group

P2P Group is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.p2p-group.com .

This document contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterised by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

For investor inquiries: Ed Clarke, CEO, P2P Group Ltd., Email: [email protected], Phone: (+1) 604 339-0339