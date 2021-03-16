P23 Labs First Saliva-Based Test Authorized for Use in Canada

P23 Labs saliva-based 'P23 at-home COVID-19 Test Collection Kit' is first of its kind approved by Health Canada

SAVANNAH, Ga., March 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- P23 Labs announces their saliva-based at-home COVID-19 test collection kit has been approved for sale and importation in Canada. The saliva-based COVID-19 test is the first test of its kind approved for at-home use by Health Canada.

The journey to approval took several months, and great amounts of due diligence on P23's behalf, however, the process was worth it to Tre'Na Weeks, Chief Operations Officer: "P23 Labs was founded to remove healthcare barriers and serve the underserved. The availability of non-invasive at-home COVID-19 testing in Canada was extremely sparse, with no saliva specimen collection devices for specific SARS-CoV-2 assays approved. We are extremely excited to be able to provide Canada with a test that not only reduces the risk of spread of COVID-19 by keeping patients at home while they test, but a test that is easy to use, affordable, and convenient. Saliva testing for COVID-19 leads the way to early detection, yields accurate results, and fosters a pain free test collection method."

The P23 At-home COVID-19 Test Collection Kit allows patients to self-collect oral fluid samples at home with or without support from a clinician via telemedicine, in an assisted living setting, or at a doctor's office. P23 Labs has learned through their successful operations in the USA that self-collection dramatically reduces the chances of virus spread.

The test is available through P23 Labs' website https://p23labs.com/covid-19-kit. For companies, agencies, and healthcare providers who wish to enter a partnership, please reach out to [email protected] for more information. For press inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About P23 Labs: P23 Labs is a high-complexity molecular diagnostics laboratory that specializes in preventative diagnostic testing of infectious disease. P23 Labs offer a full suite of molecular diagnostic tests that also include COVID-19, respiratory pathogen profiles, and other infectious diseases rapidly identified via our state-of-the-art molecular methods. P23 Labs is dedicated to removing healthcare barriers and improving healthcare literacy.

For more information visit www.p23labs.com.

