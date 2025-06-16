P2 Gold Announces Positive Interim Metallurgical Results

VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - P2 Gold Inc. ("P2" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGLD) (OTCQB: PGLDF) reports positive interim test results from the metallurgical program underway for its gold-copper Gabbs Project located on the Walker-Lane Trend in Nevada.

The Company retained Kappes, Cassiday & Associates ("KCA") in Reno, Nevada to carry out the Phase Three Metallurgical Program, which is focused on increasing copper and gold recoveries of the oxide mineralization and providing a marketing sample of the copper-silver SART (sulphidization, acidification, recycling and thickening) concentrate.

After 58 days of leaching, the metal recoveries of the Phase 3 Metallurgical Program are far exceeding the recoveries from the Phase Two Metallurgical Program and are exceeding the recoveries used in the May 2024 Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Gabbs Project. See Table 1 below for a comparison of the Phase Three results at 58 days to the Phase Two results at 58 days and the recoveries used in the 2024 Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Table 1: Comparison of Interim Oxide Samples Column Test Leach Results at Day 58(1)(2)

Metal Average Metal

Recovery of Phase 3

Met Program

at 58 Days Average Metal

Recovery of Phase 2

Met Program

at 58 Days May 2024

Preliminary

Economic

Assessment Leach

Recoveries(3) Gold 86.6 % 59.4 % 78 % Silver 73.5 % 40.2 % 45 % Copper 56.6 % 28.4 % 54 %

(1) Samples were submitted for preparation and multi-element analysis by KCA. All samples were analyzed using multi-acid digestion with ICP finish for silver and copper and fire assay with AA finish for gold. (2) Interim recoveries based are on standard assaying protocols and will be subject to change at the end of the program when tail assays are available and incorporated into the calculated head assays. (3) See P2 Gold news release dated May 22, 2024, and the Gabbs Technical Report dated May 17, 2024 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at www.p2gold.com.

"The Phase Three Metallurgical Program was established with a target of improving the leach kinetics and overall extraction by adding cyanide during agglomeration and by increasing the cyanide concentration in the leach solutions," commented Joe Ovsenek, President & CEO of P2. "Interim test results indicate that all metals are leaching significantly faster than the prior tests, with metal recoveries exceeding those used in our May 2024 PEA and still increasing."

The Phase Three Metallurgical Program is expected to continue for another 30 to 60 days to achieve maximum recoveries. Final metallurgical recoveries will be announced upon completion of the program.

Prior Metallurgical Programs

The Phase One Metallurgical Program included testing for the potential recoveries of copper and gold from oxide mineralization by sequential leach using heap leach or conventional milling. The test work showed that gold and copper can be recovered by both process options, with extractions averaging 97.2% for gold and 95.2% for copper when the sample is ground to 100 microns. (See P2's news release of August 4, 2021.)

The Phase Two metallurgical program, also conducted by KCA, was focused on determining the preferred extraction process for the Gabbs mineralization. Based on the results of that program, KCA proposed that the oxide material be heap leached and gold recovered as a salable doré and cyanide soluble copper produced as a salable copper sulphide concentrate. Column test leach results ranged up to 89% for gold and 62% for copper. The average extraction for the three column tests was 82% for gold and 50% for copper. (See P2's news release of May 13, 2022.)

Qualified Person

Ken McNaughton, M.A.Sc., P.Eng., Chief Exploration Officer, P2 Gold, is the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, responsible for the Gabbs Project. Mr. McNaughton has reviewed, verified, and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About P2 Gold Inc.

P2 Gold is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its gold-copper Gabbs Project on the Walker Lane Trend in Nevada. A positive preliminary economic assessment has outlined a long-life, mid-size mine at Gabbs with annual average production of 104,000 ounces gold and 13,500 tonnes copper over a 14.2-year mine life. The Gabbs Project has excellent infrastructure with access via paved Hwy 361, and power and water on site. Additional metallurgical testing is underway, and a water permit is expected in the second quarter of this year. All zones on the property remain open and additional exploration targets, near surface and at depth, are drill ready.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe harbours created by those laws. "Forward-looking information" includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, information with respect to the Company's expectations, strategies and plans for its Gabbs Project including the Company's planned expenditures and exploration activities.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made, including without limitation, the estimated internal rate of return and net present value at a 5% discount rate of the Gabbs Project, as well as the other assumptions disclosed in this news release. Furthermore, such forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including without limitation, the estimates and assumptions contained in the Gabbs Technical Report dated May 17, 2024, and risks associated with mineral exploration, including the risk that actual results and timing of exploration and development will be different from those expected by management. See "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024, dated March 21, 2025 filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com for a discussion of these risks.

The Company cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

