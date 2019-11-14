P2 Content Agency is the Silver Sponsor of the 3rd Annual Intrigue Summit Melbourne, organized by Salesgasm

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 14, 2019 /CNW/ -- P2 Content Agency will be exhibiting at the 3rd Annual Intrigue Summit Melbourne (#INTMEL), and David Flanagan, Director of Content & Strategy at P2, will be sharing his valuable insights and giving a keynote on the topic "Your business should never, not stand out". #INTMEL is organized by Salesgasm and will be held in February 2020.

One part creative agency, one part production company, P2 is the content agency challenging clients to shake things up.

The result?

Bold, confident brands that never ever blend in.

For more information visit: https://www.p2.com.au/

Intrigue Summit is a global Digital marketing conference and exhibition focused on connecting and intriguing the best minds in marketing under one roof. Intrigue Summits are about People. Q&A, Debates and Discussions are an integral part of our events. Salesgasm is the organizer of the event and has organized Intrigue Summits across the globe including New York, Miami, San Francisco, Melbourne, Manila, New Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Sydney, Los Angeles, London and many more.

To register for Intrigue Melbourne, visit https://www.salesgasm.com/intrigue2020melbourne

For exhibitor packages and sponsorship/speakership opportunities, contact info@salesgasm.com

To learn more about Salesgasm, please visit http://www.salesgasm.com

SOURCE Salesgasm

For further information: Taz Mir, +91-(814) 612-0909, info@salesgasm.com, www.salesgasm.com

