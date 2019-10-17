P.E.I. Businesses and Citizens Connecting on Energy Efficiency

CHARLOTTETOWN, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Matt Eye of M.B. Eye Electrical in Charlottetown operates his business under the slogan: "Innovative Electrical Solutions," but for him, it's mostly about connecting with people.

"If I were just a regular electrician wiring houses, putting lights in plugs, and oil furnace thermostats in, I don't feel like I would be where I am today," he said. "I like a challenge: I get bored pretty easily."

Those opportunities to connect with others are coming more frequently, thanks to Prince Edward Island programs that will help the province's lower-income residents save money on their energy bills this coming winter while living more comfortably in their homes.

"I think the rebate and incentive programs for low-income households are huge. Here in P.E.I. there are a lot of people unemployed, there are a lot of people struggling. I have three kids myself so I know what it takes to run a household," said Eye, whose firm has used EfficiencyPEI rebates on heat pump installations for low-income households, in addition to providing solar energy and energy efficiency consulting.

"For the government to step up and help out in these situations is fantastic, because if someone is struggling to pay an oil bill, they can't afford a ten thousand dollar retrofit to upgrade their system one hundred percent, but something like a heat pump gives them a great opportunity to save substantially with what they have," he added.

The island's government committed to set up a new Winter Warming program in its 2017 energy plan. This program covers the costs of modest energy efficiency upgrades to homes or apartments owned or rented by qualifying islanders. Under this program, certified tradespersons like Eye seal up homes with caulking and install energy-efficient products such as programmable thermostats and LED bulbs.

Climate is a top-of-mind issue for many Canadians headed to the polls in the Federal election next week, and energy efficiency is estimated by the International Energy Agency (IEA) to be 40 percent of the solution to meeting the global Paris targets.

"As we have seen elsewhere in Canada , energy efficiency programs are helping Canada transition to a low-carbon economy. This means making the changes required to limit the impacts of climate change, while creating good jobs and local economic development," said Diamond.

"A robust investment in such initiatives in P.E.I. will more than pay for itself in spin-off economic benefits across the economy, which include healthier and more comfortable homes for all," he added.

Later this year, Efficiency Canada will publish a comprehensive report card that will assess the energy-efficiency policies of all provinces and territories. Subscribe here for updates.

About Efficiency Canada: Efficiency Canada is the national voice for an energy efficient economy. Our mission is to create a sustainable environment and better life for all Canadians by making our country a global leader in energy efficiency policy, technology, and jobs. We conduct rigorous policy analysis; communicate compelling narratives; and convene and mobilize Canada's dynamic energy efficiency sector. Efficiency Canada is housed at Carleton University's Sustainable Energy Research Centre.

efficiencycanada.org

SOURCE Efficiency Canada

For further information: Lynsey Grosfield, Communications and Media Lead, Efficiency Canada, 514-430-5203, lynsey.grosfield@efficiencycanada.org