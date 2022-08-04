P.A.C.E.R Program (Police and Community Educating Racers) Relaunch - Show & Shine BBQ

SCARBOROUGH, ON, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Paint Source Automotive will present the relaunch of the PACER Program with a Show & Shine BBQ, on Sunday, August 7th from 11am to 5pm at 1345 Morningside Ave.. The highlight of the event will be the unveiling of the PACER drag car.

This 1970 Dodge Dart has been retrofitted with lights and sirens to resemble a Police Race car. We will present the car and fire it up at 1pm. Bring your ear plugs, because it will be LOUD!

This will be a free family event with a live DJ, food, refreshments, raffles and giveaways. Many local car enthusiasts will have their rides on display throughout the day.

The PACER Program was first launched in 2001. This non-profit organization works with Canada's Police and other community partners to raise awareness on illegal street racing, illegal modifications, and unsafe driving behavior.

With the increase in street racing and illegal modifications, the PACER Program is BACK. We are excited to bring together our community for this event. We look forward to seeing you there.

SOURCE Paint Source Automotive

For further information: PACER Program, Mathew John, (647)-490-6718, [email protected]