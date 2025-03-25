Oxipital AI to Showcase Cutting-Edge Visual AI Inspection Solutions at the International Pizza Expo

BEDFORD, Mass., March 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Oxipital AI, a leading innovator in artificial intelligence-enabled visual inspection and robotic guidance technologies, will demonstrate its advanced Visual AI platform at the International Pizza Expo, held in Las Vegas, Nevada, from March 25 to 27, in booth 541.

Oxipital AI's visual inspection solution provides real-time monitoring to minimize errors, ensure product consistency, and enhance customer satisfaction.

Attendees visiting the Oxipital AI booth will experience the company's state-of-the-art AI-powered vision system as it inspects, detects, counts, and classifies pizza toppings precisely. In addition to the live demonstrations, visitors will be able to engage with the company's actionable insights platform, designed to provide manufacturers with real-time and historical data, aimed to improve production efficiencies.

"We have successfully assisted multiple pizza manufacturers in reducing operating costs, enhancing product consistency, and improving margins and are excited to engage with other manufacturers to understand their unique challenges," said Corey Merchant, chief revenue officer at Oxipital AI.

For one leading frozen pizza manufacturer, Oxipital AI's visual AI inspection solution yielded substantial cost savings, improved product quality, and enhanced operational efficiencies. Read full case study .

The International Pizza Exposition has reigned as the industry's biggest event featuring world-class competitions, hands-on demos, and expert-led sessions.

About Oxipital AI

Oxipital AI is a leader in AI-enabled machine vision technologies for robotic process automation and product inspection in critical industries such as food processing, agriculture, and consumer goods production. The company's mission is to deliver actionable insights through deep object understanding to customers as they embrace Industry 5.0 and unlock previously unachievable levels of resiliency, efficiency, and sustainability in their manufacturing operations. More information can be found at www.oxipitalai.com .

Media Contact:

Julie Collura

Director of Marketing Communications – Oxipital AI

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Oxipital AI Inc.