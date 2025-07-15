Oxipital AI and Convergix Partner to Deliver Advanced Visual AI-Powered Automation

Powerful Partnership brings together intelligent machine vision and best-in-class system integration to accelerate manufacturing modernization.

BEDFORD, Mass., July 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Oxipital AI, a leading provider of AI-powered machine vision systems, is proud to welcome Convergix Automation Solutions into its Preferred Partner Program and to continue its long-standing collaboration with the company.

Through the integration of Oxipital AI's advanced visual artificial intelligence with Convergix end-to-end automation solutions, this partnership is bringing next-generation robotic inspection and picking solutions to market that enhance operational efficiency, reduce labor reliance, and ensure consistent, safe, and profitable production for end customers in several key industries.

By combining Convergix's deep expertise in industrial automation with Oxipital AI's cutting-edge AI capabilities, we're unlocking smarter, more adaptive solutions that drive real value for our customers. - Darryl King Post this

"Convergix worked with Oxipital AI since its inception, so joining their preferred partner program was the next logical step in our ongoing relationship," said Darryl King, President, Consumer of Convergix Automation Solutions. "Our partnership with Oxipital AI represents a powerful step forward in delivering intelligent automation. By combining Convergix's deep expertise in industrial automation with Oxipital AI's cutting-edge AI capabilities, we're unlocking smarter, more adaptive solutions that drive real value for our customers."

"Working with Convergix over the years has been incredibly easy and beneficial for both companies. Under this newly expanded relationship, the teams will collaborate intensely to incorporate Oxipital AI's visual artificial intelligence technologies into Convergix market-leading automation solutions to enable greater adoption by several previously underserved industries," said Mark Chiappetta, President & CEO at Oxipital AI. "With record demand for our products, this partnership marks an exciting step forward as it enhances our ability to deliver transformative solutions to manufacturers at scale."

About Oxipital AI

Oxipital AI is a leader in AI-enabled machine vision technologies for quality product inspection and robotic guidance in critical industries such as food processing, agriculture, and consumer goods production. The company's mission is to deliver actionable insights through deep object understanding to customers as they embrace Industry 5.0 and unlock previously unachievable levels of resiliency, efficiency, and sustainability in their manufacturing operations. More information can be found at http://www.oxipitalai.com.

About Convergix

Convergix Automation Solutions designs, engineers and integrates hardware and software to automate its customers' operations. Convergix specializes in creative, custom solutions and serves customers in a broad range of industries. With approximately 900 employees and 20+ locations worldwide, Convergix is a leading global diversified automation provider. Our vision is to become the ultimate trusted partner, capable of solving any industrial automation challenge with our passionate people, world-renowned processes and diverse experience. More information can be found at http://www.convergixautomation.com.

Media Contact:

Julie Collura

Director of Marketing Communications - Oxipital AI

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Oxipital AI