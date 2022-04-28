oxio thinks it's time we talk about how much we all make.

Apr 28, 2022, 04:23 ET
Tired of all the big telco bullshit, oxio (Canada's newest independent ISP) is finally bringing transparency to the internet in Canada.
MONTRÉAL, April 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - oxio has decided to release its new transparent salary policy –aka how they determine what they pay everyone–while simultaneously breaking the big telcos' addiction to opacity by sharing everyone's salaries internally. A few of them even shared their salaries publicly in an article on their site.
"Today, we're following-up on our promise to become a company where salaries are not taboo anymore, but they are shared, talked about and used as a lever to create equal access to opportunity", Marc-André Campagna, CEO and Co-founder, oxio.
oxio, wants to make conversations about how much we make normal. Step one: start talking. "I make $250,000 a year", says Marc-Andre, "And that shouldn't be headline-worthy".
There are too many companies that treat salaries as secrets. Companies are really good at making you feel bad about sharing what you make because not everyone is compensated equally. That outdated way of thinking promotes inequality and opacity. Well, oxio calls bullshit.
"On our way to being the most transparent company in the world, the road will be paved with one rule: radical transparency should always respect personal privacy. So, today we are proud to share with the world that we will now be sharing our remunerations with our coworkers", says Marc-André.
The telco industry in Canada isn't exactly known for its transparency. oxio wants to change that, so they're leading by example. oxio believes in equal access to opportunity, and to make that happen they're giving everyone access to the same information. And how much they all make is part of that.
"We're not here to follow the norm, we're here to do what we think is right", says Marc-André.
oxio is a radically transparent, customer obsessed company that's here to change the way Canadians think about the internet. Big telco bullshit? Gone. Contracts. Nope. Unreadable fine print. Gone. Shifty pricing. If you're looking for the "cheapest", you won't find it here. We're all about fair and sustainably priced internet—we even show you where every dollar you spend on oxio internet goes. Because we think it's about time Canadians had access to the internet they need from a company that, well, actually likes the internet. We're making it effortless for Canadians to connect with the best networks in Québec, the GTA and Vancouver. And, we're just getting warmed up. But, ultimately, we're here because we believe that if everyone had equal access to the opportunities found on the internet, we'd see a lot of pretty great things from a lot of unexpected people.
