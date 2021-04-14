Oxford Properties to Provide Last-Mile Fulfillment from Shopping Centres with GoFor Same-Day Delivery Partnership

Available first at Square One Shopping Centre, the service allows Oxford to utilize its malls with fulfillment and same day delivery to assist retailers with their omnichannel strategies

TORONTO, April 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Oxford Properties Group ('Oxford'), a leading global real estate investor, asset manager and business builder, has announced a partnership with GoFor Industries to offer ShipNow, a same-day delivery service that will ship goods from Square One's retailers to almost one million customers in the shopping centre's catchment area. GoFor is North America's leading marketplace for last mile, on demand and same-day delivery via crowdsourced fleets and drivers. The ShipNow from Square One service is available to all Square One shopping centre retailers to fulfill online, in-store or phone orders from the store to the local trade area with unrivalled speed.

"Our malls are exceptionally well-located and easily accessible to large catchment areas within a short-driving distance. This means that the reverse is also true, so goods shipped from our shopping centres can quickly and cost-effectively reach a large customer base on the same day," commented Bradley Jones, Head of Retail at Oxford Properties. "When you also consider that our malls, like Square One, have millions of square feet that currently hold merchandise and products, we already have the critical infrastructure to offer seamless same-day delivery on behalf of our retailers.

"Physical retail has become important for retailers in driving brand loyalty, customer experience and building the top of the sales funnel. Stores have become a medium to acquire customers and we're now providing our retailers with fulfillment strategies to transact online sales. Our partnership with GoFor assists us in playing a larger role in the entire customer journey and unlocking the enormous potential of shopping centre stores to play an integral part of the distribution network, particularly at a time when logistics space is in short supply."

"Global consumer delivery patterns and shopping habits have shifted fundamentally as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Brad Rollo, CEO, GoFor. "We don't expect to see customers' desire for fast delivery to disappear and malls like Square One are leading the way and adapting to meet their customers where they are. We are excited to work with Oxford Properties to provide scalable, on-demand and same-day delivery to the retailers' customers and look forward to assisting the retailers in owning their last mile fulfillment and keeping up with consumer demand."

Bringing ease and simplicity to online or in-store purchasing and delivery options, ShipNow from Square One with GoFor enables local shoppers to access mall retailers with convenient, same-day delivery which was previously unavailable or only possible with extended delivery times. The program also allows retailers to place local inventory into the e-commerce space to get orders delivered to shoppers at unmatched speeds.

About Oxford Properties Group

Oxford Properties Group ("Oxford") is a leading global real estate investor, asset manager and business builder. It builds, buys and grows defined real estate operating business with world-class management teams. Established in 1960, Oxford and its portfolio companies manage approximately $80 billion of assets across four continents on behalf of their investment partners. Oxford's owned portfolio encompasses office, logistics, retail, multifamily residential, life sciences and hotels; it spans more than 150 million square feet in global gateway cities and high-growth hubs. A thematic investor with a committed source of capital, Oxford invests in properties, portfolios, development sites, debt, securities and real estate businesses across the risk-reward spectrum. Together with its portfolio companies, Oxford is one of the world's most active developers with over 100 projects currently underway globally across all major asset classes. Oxford is owned by OMERS, the Canadian defined benefit pension plan for Ontario's municipal employees.

For more information on Oxford, visit www.oxfordproperties.com

About GoFor

"Get it Delivered Now"—that's the GoFor promise. GoFor delivers any package, small to big and bulky, locally within three hours. The Ottawa, Ontario, Canada-based company helps North American businesses of all sizes get their products into the hands of customers faster and works with some of the biggest names in the retail, construction, and supply-chain industries. Small companies can use GoFor's outsourced truck fleets and web-based scheduling solutions. Large businesses can supplement and scale their own existing fleets, and link to GoFor's logistics system. The result is efficient, cost-effective delivery servicing today's "I want it now" online customer. For more information on GoFor, visit www.gofordelivers.com . To read more about GoFor's recent announcements, visit www.gofordelivers.com/news.

