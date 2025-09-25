Oxford Financial Group, Ltd.™ Partners with d1g1t to Elevate Reporting and Digital Experience for Ultra High Net Worth Clients

Institutional-Grade Wealth Management Platform Enables Seamless Multi-Account Aggregation and Real-Time Analytics for Complex Portfolios

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - d1g1t, a leading enterprise wealth management technology provider, today announced that Oxford Financial Group, Ltd., one of the largest independent registered investment advisory (RIA) firms in the U.S., has selected d1g1t's institutional-grade enterprise wealth management platform.

By adopting d1g1t's advanced platform, Oxford Financial will be able to seamlessly aggregate clients' financial accounts and investments into a single, consolidated view. This integration aims to enhance reporting and analytics, enabling faster, data-driven decision-making for the firm's ultra-high-net-worth clientele.

This partnership endeavors to strengthen Oxford's ability to manage complex portfolios while reducing time spent on manual data management processes, allowing the firm to focus more deeply on cultivating client relationships.

"At Oxford, we are committed to modernizing our technology stack in ways that deliver both scale and efficiency, while directly enhancing the client experience. Partnering with d1g1t allows us to streamline reporting and portfolio management, reduce the friction of data management, and provide a more interactive and insightful digital experience for our clients," said Travis Armstrong, Senior Director, Technology & Private Market Operations at Oxford. "This investment positions the firm to meet the growing expectations of families across generations, while equipping our advisors to focus on what matters most, delivering bespoke wealth strategies and sustaining the trusted relationships that define Oxford."

Powered by institutional-grade analytics, d1g1t's enterprise wealth management platform delivers a fully integrated solution with seamless workflows across performance reporting, portfolio management, trading, billing, and compliance. Its interactive advisor and client portals provide real-time access to critical information, empowering advisors to boost productivity while elevating the overall client experience.

Designed to deliver an exceptional digital experience, d1g1t's seamlessly integrated client portal and native mobile application provide white-labeling capabilities, enabling Oxford to preserve its brand identity while offering clients real-time portfolio insights, robust reporting, and personalized wealth management resources – accessible anytime, anywhere.

"We're delighted to collaborate with Oxford as we expand our multi-family office ecosystem and the footprint of d1g1t's comprehensive wealth management platform in the US," said Dr. Dan Rosen, CEO and Co-founder of d1g1t. "Today's wealth management firms face mounting demands to provide swift investment guidance alongside highly personalized digital experiences. This makes having a platform that offers trusted analytics and actionable insights more essential than ever before."

About Oxford

Oxford Financial Group, Ltd.™ has been ranked in the InvestmentNews 2025 Top Independent High-Net-Worth Advisors list. Oxford is one of the largest independent RIA firms in the country with oversight of more than $35 billion in assets under advisement* (which includes assets under management). Oxford has 25 Managing Directors in seven market offices who serve family and institutional clients across the country, with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Cincinnati, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Minneapolis and Palm Beach.**

*As of 12.31.23

**As of 12.31.24

To be eligible for the InvestmentNews "Top Independent High-Net-Worth Advisors 2025" award, firms selected must manage at least $100 million in assets, serve at least 100 households – including individuals and high-net-worth clients – not be dual-registered or affiliated with a broker-dealer and must be independently owned. Oxford was selected based on data collected during 2024. Oxford did not provide compensation to InvestmentNews for the ranking but did pay for the rights to use the ranking in advertising.

About d1g1t

d1g1t is a leading wealth management technology provider that helps RIAs, Multi-family offices, Broker Dealers, Custodians, and Bank Advisor Networks transition to a digital business model. Our award-winning Enterprise Wealth Management Platform is designed to transform the patchwork of legacy systems with an integrated platform that drives scale and operational efficiencies across the organization. Powered by an institutional-grade performance and risk engine, d1g1t provides on-demand analytics consistently used across integrated workflows for reporting, billing, trading, compliance, and client engagement activities. d1g1t provides advisors and their clients with the best digital experience available in the market, enabling firms to elevate the quality of their advice and demonstrate its value to clients. Learn more at www.d1g1t.com.

Oxford Financial Group, Ltd. is a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For more information about our firm, or to receive a copy of our disclosure Form ADV Part 2 and Privacy Policy, call 800.722.2289 or contact us at [email protected].

