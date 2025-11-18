d1g1t and Synpulse Join Forces to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Wealth Management

Strategic Alliance Empowers Wealth Management Firms to Achieve Faster Time-to-Value

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - d1g1t, a leading enterprise wealth management technology provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Synpulse, a global professional services company serving the financial services industry. Under this collaboration, Synpulse will serve as a strategic implementation partner for d1g1t's award-winning enterprise wealth management platform, leveraging its deep domain expertise and extensive industry network to help wealth management firms modernize their operations.

The strategic partnership seeks to accelerate deployments of d1g1t's institutional-grade wealth management technology with Synpulse's consulting and implementation expertise and proven methodologies enabling d1g1t to enhance its customer experience and speed to market. Together, d1g1t and Synpulse will enable wealth management firms to streamline and digitalize their business operations to provide a superior advisor and client experience.

"Synpulse's strategic expertise and industry knowledge make them an ideal partner for deploying our platform and supporting data reconciliation initiatives. From a business model perspective, we are culturally aligned, and their deep finance and wealth management experience perfectly complements our technology platform," said Philippe Rouanet, Chief Operating Officer and Co-founder of d1g1t. "Acting as an extension of our program management team, their proven ability to manage complex digital transformations will help our clients maximize the return on their technology investment faster. This partnership will enable us to scale significantly faster by leveraging Synpulse's established processes, specialized skills, and human capital, allowing us to meet the growing demand for our platform across North America."

"We are thrilled to be working with d1g1t. Our deep knowledge of the wealth management industry, combined with our proven track record of successful digital transformations, positions us to help d1g1t's clients navigate their modernization journey effectively," said Pallav Kapur, Partner and Head of North America Banking at Synpulse. "By leveraging our expertise gained through countless transformation engagements, we're committed to delivering exceptional value to wealth management firms seeking to compete in an increasingly digital landscape."

About Synpulse

Synpulse is a global management consultancy and a trusted partner to financial institutions. We deliver end-to-end transformation for financial institutions, combining deep industry expertise with technology across strategy, design, implementation, and operations. With a network of over 100 ecosystem partners and our technology division Synpulse8, we co-create innovative digital solutions that deliver value-creating impact. Our team of 1,000+ professionals from more than 20 locations is united by a shared commitment to excellence and client success.

About d1g1t

d1g1t is a leading wealth management technology provider that helps RIAs, Multi-family offices, Broker Dealers, Custodians, and Bank Advisor Networks transition to a digital business model. Our award-winning Enterprise Wealth Management Platform is designed to transform the patchwork of legacy systems with an integrated platform that drives scale and operational efficiencies across the organization. Powered by an institutional-grade performance and risk engine, d1g1t provides on-demand analytics consistently used across integrated workflows for reporting, billing, trading, compliance, and client engagement activities. d1g1t provides advisors and their clients with the best digital experience available in the market, enabling firms to elevate the quality of their advice and demonstrate its value to clients. Learn more at www.d1g1t.com.

