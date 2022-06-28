Own a Piece of Web3 with the Accelerate NFT Fund Launching July 29th

CALGARY, AB, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. ("Accelerate"), a leader in alternative investment solutions, will launch the Accelerate NFT Fund LP ("Accelerate NFT Fund") on July 29, 2022.

Accelerate NFT Fund will provide investors with secure and diversified exposure to the nascent $40 billion non-fungible token ("NFT") market. NFTs are a new cryptocurrency asset that combine digital art with blockchain and social network elements.

"We are excited to offer one of the world's first Web3 investment vehicles, providing pure-play exposure to the Metaverse with the Accelerate NFT Fund," said Julian Klymochko, Founder and CEO of Accelerate. "In addition to its diversified exposure to one the fastest growing asset classes, the Accelerate NFT Fund features institutional-caliber digital asset storage through custodian Tetra Trust."

Accelerate NFT Fund will own a diversified portfolio of "blue chip" NFTs, including CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club collections.

"Web3 represents the next era of the internet, and NFTs allow users to not just participate in but to own Web3. NFTs and Web3 are in the early innings of their growth cycle, analogous to the emerging bitcoin market in 2013. As the portfolio management team behind Canada's first bitcoin fund in 2017, we are excited to offer exposure to the emerging NFT asset class starting on July 29th."

Accredited investors are encouraged to contact [email protected] for more information about Accelerate NFT Fund LP.

About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

Accelerate is one of Canada's most innovative and fastest-growing alternative investment solution providers, with a suite of hedge fund ETFs, crypto ETFs and DeFi funds for investors seeking diversification and long-term performance.

Accelerate is empowering investors. Find out more at www.AccelerateShares.com

SOURCE Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

For further information: For investor inquiries: Contact Accelerate at 1-855-892-0740 (toll-free), [email protected]; For media inquiries: Contact Michael Lee Hing, COO, Accelerate, (403) 975-5294, [email protected]