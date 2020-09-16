Owlkids and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council Partner for the 4th Annual National Science Reading Day!

Young Canadians ages 3 to 17 and their classrooms are invited to devote a period of the day between September 22 and 24 to science readings, as well as to enter a Canada-wide contest celebrating National Science Reading Day. There are over $3,000 in prizes to be won, including four classroom prizes and five individual prizes consisting of magazines and books from Owlkids, DK Books, Simon & Schuster Canada, Nimbus Publishing, Adventure Press, Common Deer Press, 4Canoes, Groundwood, and Annick Press.

By celebrating National Science Reading Day, Owlkids and NSERC aim to promote the benefits of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) to children and youth.

"This year, perhaps more than ever before, we've all been doing a lot of science-related reading. Reading science articles and publications can help us better understand our world and provide important context and reassurance in difficult and confusing times. At the same time, reading great science fiction novels can open our minds and spark our imaginations to how the world could be. We hope the young science readers of today will be the leaders of tomorrow," shares Owlkids publisher, Angela Keenlyside.

"Science Literacy Week is about helping us all appreciate the science, discoveries and ingenuity shaping our lives. By fostering a culture of scientific literacy, Canadians will be better equipped to challenge disinformation, think critically, and ultimately better understand the complicated world in which we live," says Alejandro Adem, NSERC President.

For full contest information, please visit owlkids.com/sciencereadingday For the French-language contest, visit jelislascience.com/

About Owlkids:

Owlkids, a division of Bayard Canada, publishes award-winning magazines and books for children ages 2 to 14. Our magazines, Chirp (ages 3-6), Chickadee (ages 6-9), and OWL (ages 9-13), delight and engage more than 1 million readers every year. Launched in 1976, Owlkids is based in Toronto.

About Science Literacy Week:

Powered by the NSERC, Science Literacy Week is a nationwide back-to-school celebration of books, organizations, and activities that explore science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) topics. From September 21 to 27, Science Literacy Week 2020 exposes Canadians to a wide range of science literature available in libraries, stores, museums, and science centres.

