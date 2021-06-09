Owlkids, 4Canoes, and GoodMinds.com partner to create special youth magazine for National Indigenous Peoples Day 2021

Created in consultation with Anishinaabe educators, artists, and community members on Manitoulin Island, the 36-page magazine highlights Indigenous stories and teachings, showcases the power of Indigenous art, emphasizes the importance of caring for the environment, and much more. The special issue, based on Volume 1 of the 4Canoes ongoing series of Indigenous publications, is supported by a digital learning guide and activity booklet created by educators to help families further explore the island, the People, and their culture.

Kelly Brownbill, Senior Editor of 4Canoes, welcomes the opportunity to partner with a mainstream publisher. "4Canoes was created to bring authentic Indigenous voices into homes and schools. The generous and respectful partnership with Owlkids has allowed us greater reach with these important perspectives and stories."

"We are grateful to our partners and the Manitoulin community for working with us to create this fun and educational resource for children, teachers, and parents. We hope this special issue is just one stop along a learning journey that recognizes the culture and achievements of Indigenous Peoples," shares Owlkids editor, Jackie Farquhar.

The Ojibwe of Great Spirit Island: Celebrating Indigenous Culture Together retails for $8.99 CDN and is available now on newsstands across Canada and at shop.owlkids.com/ojibwe.

About Owlkids:

Owlkids has been publishing award-winning magazines and books for children ages 2 to 14 since 1976. Chirp (ages 3-6), Chickadee (ages 6-9), and OWL (ages 9-13) delight and engage hundreds of thousands of readers every year.

About 4Canoes:

4Canoes is a unique, ongoing, 24-edition series of publications created to bring the culture of Indigenous Peoples into classrooms and homes, as well as a collection of children's books written from an Indigenous perspective. Each issue highlights a different culture and is produced with integrity and respect. The 4Canoes team lives with the featured People for months, providing a forum for them to tell their story.

About GoodMinds.com:

GoodMinds.com is a First Nations family-owned business, located on the Six Nations of the Grand River. It is a leading source for purchasing vetted First Nations, Métis, Inuit, and Native American culturally appropriate and culturally authentic educational resources and products.

SOURCE Owlkids

For further information: Kathleen Hansma, [email protected], 647-524-2661