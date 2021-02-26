Owen Sound - The Work from Home Capital of Canada©

OWEN SOUND, ON, Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The City of Owen Sound has officially claimed the title as the Work from Home Capital of Canada©.

Known as the "Scenic City", Owen Sound has beautiful historic homes, located in a movie-like setting of the Sydenham River Valley, on the Niagara Escarpment, and along the shore of Georgian Bay, all within a two-hour drive to the Greater Toronto Area.

Approximately 40% of Canadians are in positions that lend themselves to working remotely. The Work from Home Capital of Canada© initiative capitalizes on Owen Sound's relaxed lifestyle, recreational opportunities, access to healthcare,rich culture, and prime geographic location. Owen Sound has the necessary 5G internet and cellular coverage needed to work from home.

The campaign leverages social media channels to drive interest to www.workfromhomecapitalofcanada.ca. The digital campaign showcases local residents, including the Mayor, going about their daily routines with business attire on top and comfy pajamas on the bottom. This cheeky approach drives home the point that Owen Sound's relaxed lifestyle is the perfect match for people looking to make a change.

As the desire for a better work-life balance grows in society, we strongly urge people to consider Owen Sound.

For more information, and to claim your free pair of Owen Sound PJ's, while supplies last, visit the campaign website at www.workfromhomecapitalofcanada.ca and put "media" in the comments.

Quotes:

Owen Sound is home to exceptional outdoor amenities and boundless recreational opportunities. As people in large urban centres continue to re-evaluate their cramped lifestyle and long commutes, I encourage them to consider Owen Sound, the Working from Home Capital of Canada. – Mayor Ian Boddy

Quick Facts:

Work from Home Capital of Canada© is an official Mark of the City of Owen Sound .





. Owen Sound has an extensive trails network, and miles of shoreline making it a premier destination for four-season outdoor activity.

