DENVER, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE, TSX: OVV) ("Ovintiv" or the "Company") today closed the previously announced all cash sale of substantially all its Uinta assets, located in Utah, to FourPoint Resources, LLC, for approximately $2 billion.

"The Uinta sale builds on our track record of unlocking significant value from our non-core assets while focusing our portfolio and extending inventory runway in our core areas," said Ovintiv President and CEO, Brendan McCracken.

View PDF Ovintiv Announces Closing of Uinta Asset Sale (CNW Group/Ovintiv Inc.)

Ovintiv's previously announced acquisition of Alberta Montney assets from Paramount Resources Ltd. is expected to close before the end of the first quarter.

