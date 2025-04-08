Overwhelming support from engaged women across Canada for growing energy independence and expanding energy exports: Canada Powered by Women

89 per cent of engaged women support reducing reliance on U.S. trade, amidst tariff war.

85 per cent want to see increased pipeline and refining capacity within Canada.

73 per cent support a vision of Canada as a self-reliant, economically strong nation powered by increased oil and gas production and exports.

CALGARY, AB, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Canada Powered by Women released new research showing overwhelming support from engaged women for prioritizing Canada's energy and economic independence to strengthen national security and prosperity. The latest survey, conducted by Leger, shows a significant year-over-year increase in support of these priorities among engaged women across all provinces, and comes as the national conversation about Canada's ability to withstand tariffs and an uncertain relationship with the U.S. continues to dominate discussion across the country.

Tracey Bodnarchuk, CEO, Canada Powered by Women (CNW Group/Canada Powered by Women)

The survey representing the views of 6.7 million Canadians identified as engaged women, shows 89 per cent support reducing reliance on U.S. trade, while 85 per cent support building pipelines and refining capacity within Canada. Further, after learning about existing pipeline limitations (i.e. no east to west pipeline connecting Western and Eastern Canada, forcing Canadian oil to go through the U.S. for refining before returning to Canada), 90 per cent of engaged women support strengthening energy independence.

"Engaged women are proud of Canada's energy sector and believe we urgently need to responsibly develop and export our resources," says Tracey Bodnarchuk, CEO of Canada Powered by Women. "Our secure energy future depends on expanding pipeline infrastructure, developing and refining our own resources here at home and diversifying our global trade partners through new export capacity. These are fundamental to grow Canada's economy in the face of tariffs and trade uncertainty, now and in the future. Both energy and economic independence are clearly mandates from engaged women for Canadian policy makers that shouldn't be ignored."

The research also shows engaged women want to see Canada build infrastructure to reach new markets, creating jobs and driving economic growth, with almost three quarters (73 per cent) supporting the expansion of oil and gas production for export. Meanwhile, 81 per cent agree that expanding Canada's energy sector will position Canada as a global energy leader.

"Sound energy policy that responds to these priorities enables a national energy corridor for expedited pipeline approvals, a more reliable regulatory system that brings fixed timelines, and certainty for private investment to help Canada accelerate growth in oil and liquified natural gas production and exports." says Bodnarchuk.

"The benefits of prioritizing home-grown energy expand well beyond energy independence – it creates a ripple effect with jobs and revenue to help us thrive and raise our families while also funding health care, education and other social elements that truly define Canadian prosperity. The benefits are for all Canadians, provided by Canadians," says Sue Riddell Rose, Board Chair of Canada Powered by Women.

"It is clear - the informed voices of women in this important policy conversation are calling for investment, independence and leadership" said Jennifer McLeod Macey, Senior Vice President at Leger. "This is evident through the group of engaged women rapidly growing, currently representing 6.7 million women across the country – up from 5.6 million in 2024 and 3.8 million in 2023."

"The trend is undeniable and indicates the growing importance and influence of this group. The results of this latest research show these women are passionate about advocating for a new path that focuses on building, connecting, and generating energy in Canada."

About the Survey

The survey data is from a study conducted by Leger using the LEO panel, from February 27-March 10, 2025, among 1,084 Women in Canada. The women who qualified identified as someone who reads/listens to the news, is informed on politics, believe to be somewhat left/in the middle/on the right, and is neutral or in agreement with the many statements related to having an interest in: influencing government, learning about the future, learning more about topics that could impact Canadians future wealth and prosperity, understanding what I can do to support important issues facing Canadians, and having a voice about the future of oil and gas and energy.

About Canada Powered by Women

In 2019, a group of women with backgrounds in various sectors, including energy, founded Canada Powered by Women to put the spotlight on an important gap: women's voices in the energy transformation conversation and the balance of energy security, the environment and the economy. The organization aims to understand what women across the country are thinking and feeling. CPW creates opportunities to bring women together to find common ground on energy transformation and is a vehicle for the voices of many women across Canada to be amplified in a manner that is unignorable and has real impact.

Canada Powered by Women facilitates discussions amongst women across the country, creating a trusted place to talk about complex issues that matter, a place to listen and a place to raise awareness and create positive change for all Canadians.

