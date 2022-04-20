Overstory Media Group grows local news community with acquisition of iconic Halifax publication, The Coast

VICTORIA, BC, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Today Overstory Media Group ("Overstory") announced the acquisition of Halifax publication, The Coast, expanding its community footprint into Eastern Canada. The acquisition of the acclaimed publication reinforces Overstory's commitment to supporting and strengthening local news.

From left to right: Kyle Shaw, Co-founder and Editor, and Christine Oreskovich, Co-founder and Publisher at The Coast (CNW Group/Overstory Media Group)

"The Coast is a beloved publication in Halifax that has built a strong legacy of local news reporting over the past three decades. The team has an incredible passion for their community and undeniable talent for storytelling," said Farhan Mohamed, Co-founder, and CEO of Overstory Media Group. "We're excited to welcome The Coast into our community, now coast-to-coast across Canada, and look forward to helping them grow and continue the great work they're doing for the next 30 years."

Led by its founders, Publisher, Christine Oreskovich, and Editor, Kyle Shaw - The Coast has forged deep roots within Halifax with nearly three decades of publishing and hosts the city's most exciting food, arts, and culture events, including Burger Week and Oyster Fest.

"We're excited to be joining the Overstory community. We believe in Halifax and feel this opportunity will allow The Coast to continue to grow and evolve as must-read media for the city," said Oreskovich. "Since we founded the paper in 1993, we've seen so much change in our industry and neighbourhoods. With a talented and committed team, we have always been able to persevere and push through the many challenges of running a small independent weekly newspaper. Being a part of Overstory's larger community will help us get to that next level—Overstory understands the challenges of how local media can be successful and stay integral. They are committed to furthering hyper-local storytelling as much as we are."

The Coast will continue to deliver the Halifax news and headlines that matter most to the community online at thecoast.ca and through its weekday newsletter.

About Overstory Media Group

Overstory is an independent Canadian media company with a network of more than 10 publications and growing across all digital platforms. The Overstory community is a collective of more than 40 full-time employees including award-winning journalists, producers, creatives, and creators, delivering thoughtful content to hundreds of thousands of people, each day. Our storytelling and highly-engaged audience provide our partners with fresh ways to tell their stories and connect with communities around the world. For more information, visit: www.omgmedia.com

About The Coast

The Coast is an award-winning media company that has published Halifax stories since 1993. Started as a free newspaper, The Coast covers city politics, food, arts, and local culture along with hosting some of the city's most exciting events. We care deeply about our city—actually, we think it's one of the best in Canada. Our editors, reporters, photographers, designers and marketing team live and work in the community, making them Halifax's go-to for trusted information. Read more and subscribe at thecoast.ca .

