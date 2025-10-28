OverActive Media and Bell Canada Extend Founding Partnership Through 2027

Two-year renewal continues Bell ' s exclusive telecom sponsorship of OverActive Media in Canada to support Canadian esports, technology and fan engagement

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - OverActive Media Corp. ("OverActive" or the "Company") (TSXV: OAM) (OTC: OAMCF), a global esports, digital media and entertainment company for today's generation of fans, announced today that it has extended its long-standing partnership with Bell Canada ("Bell") (TSX: BCE) for an additional two years, through September 30, 2027.

Bell, a Founding Partner of OverActive Media since its inception, will continue as the exclusive telecommunications sponsor for OverActive Media in Canada, supporting the Company's Canadian teams, venues and fan engagement activities.

Under the renewed agreement, Bell will:

Maintain exclusive category rights within Canada as OverActive's telecommunications partner.

Retain Founding Partner designation with brand visibility across Canadian OverActive teams, platforms and events.

Secure naming rights to the Bell Fibe Zone, the state-of-the-art player training facility at OverActive's Toronto headquarters

Integrate Bell products and services into OverActive's Canadian facilities, content, and fan experiences.

OverActive will continue to leverage Bell's industry-leading technology and networks to enhance competitive performance, content production, and fan engagement across its Canadian operations.

"Bell has been with us since day one, and this extension reflects the strength of our partnership in Canada," said Adam Adamou, Chief Executive Officer, OverActive Media. "Their support and technology have helped us elevate our competitive and content capabilities while expanding the reach of our fan experiences nationwide. This renewal allows us to keep growing our Canadian operations while advancing our broader global strategy."

"Bell is proud to be a Founding Partner of OverActive Media and continue our support for the incredible competitive and creative work happening in Canadian esports," said David Kennedy, VP, Marketing Communications, Bell Canada. "Our partnership reflects Bell's focus on providing the best fibre Internet and 5G wireless networks to Canadians, while offering the most exciting entertainment experiences. We look forward to creating even more ways for fans to engage with Toronto KOI and the broader OverActive community."

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media Corp. (TSXV: OAM) (OTC: OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany, is a premier global esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fan. OverActive Media owns team franchises in professional esports leagues, including the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto KOI, the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC), operating as Movistar KOI, the VALORANT Champions League (VCT) EMEA, operating as Movistar KOI in other professional esports leagues and competitions.

